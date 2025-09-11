Mark McGuinness speaks like a man with a laser-like focus on improving as a footballer – and specifically getting to the Premier League. It why the 24-year-old centre-back had no qualms about joining Sheffield United on deadline day despite having already played for their city rivals Wednesday.

Many a player has worn both red-and-white and blue-and-white stripes in the Steel City, where the rivalry is fierce but a bit more grown-up than some in that respect.

But you get the feeling that even if that had not been the case, McGuinness – who played 24 times on loan at the then-League One Owls in 2022-23 – would still not have batted an eyelid.

At Bramall Lane he sees a squad, an environment and a manager who can push him on to better things. Everything else pales into insignificance.

"It just aligned with where I'm at in my career and where Sheffield United are on their path," said the man who moved permanently from Luton Town on deadline day. "It’s something I am really looking forward to.

"For me it's about taking that next step with a team that is really going to develop me, and make me a better player.

"Sheffield United have got a playing style, they've got a manager and an environment where I really see myself growing, as well as the fans and everything that really helps this club be what this club is. That added a little bit pressure.

"But also there's that family feel to it.

"I want to get to that next level. That next level – the dream – is the Premier League. Sheffield United were so close last year and for the last couple of years as well – (spending 2023-24) in the Premier League, then bouncing back down.

"I really want to help the squad and help the club get back to those heights."

All his association with Wednesday counted for was that he knew what he is stepping into.

"Being in a city and an environment like this where there's a lot of pressure and the fans are hugely involved, I love it,” he said. “It really attracted me to come to Sheffield United.

"I will always continue to grow as a person. The environment here will help me do that, definitely.

"The decisions I make are purely based on what's best for my career and where I see myself going and where I want to progress to.

"So for me, it's very simple decision, whether it's your rivals, whether it's down the road, close to home or across the water. It's almost irrelevant for me.

"I like to get involved with every club I'm at, feel close to the fans and everything. That will always be something that I will always do and enjoy.

"But my career comes first and this is where this move comes in."

The Blades will be already the fifth team McGuinness has played for since coming through the academy at Arsenal without making a first-team appearance. Spending last season at Luton, who suffered relegation for a second consecutive season was a valuable if unhappy experience.

"Obviously the results didn't work out but what I learned at Luton was huge for me as a player," he reflected.

"But this is a completely different opportunity for me, it's an opportunity to really progress and kick on and help Sheffield United achieve their goals as well as mine."

Manager Ruben Selles is under pressure after defeats in his first five competitive matches at the Championship club, but has a reputation within the game as someone who can improve players.

"I've seen the style of play, where the manager wants to go, where the coaching staff and the backroom staff want to go," said McGuinness.

"This is a great opportunity to really improve on other elements of my game that I haven't really had to been tested in because of situations and styles of play.

"It was something that I really think could benefit my career."

Asked what specifically made him want to work for Selles, McGuinness elaborated: "I guess it's the details, it's very clear pictures on what we need to do on the pitch, whether it's in the classroom or on the training field, a very distinct style of play.

"We've got a great squad and I know the manager's been working hard the last couple of weeks. We've had some really clear pictures and everyone knows what they need to do going into the game."

McGuinness will be hoping to make his debut in Friday's televised game at Ipswich Town. As the first Championship match after what was for the Blades a frantic end to the transfer window, he is one of five players who could do so.