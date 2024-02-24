Holgate, on loan from Everton, cost his side dearly last week with a 13th-minute red card for a stupid tackle on Brighton and Hove Albion's Karou Mitoma.

The game was 0-0 at the time but finished 5-0 to the Seagulls, and Holgate is suspended for the next three games, starting with Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a daft mistake met with abuse which would be disproportionate even without the unjustified racial elements.

RED CARD: Sheffield United's Mason Holgate is sent off against Brighton and Hove Albion

His manager is angry at the social media companies he feels could save the police a lot of time.

"I had this situation about two or three years ago and you're speaking to policemen and women wasting their valuable time dealing with something they shouldn't really have to deal with, or if they are, in very small cases," said Wilder.

"It can't be right that people who are here to protect us, our well-being and everything that goes with living a normal life are having to spend the majority of their time having to deal with this sort of situation that can so easily be nipped in the bud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yet again social media companies are putting money over everything else. We understand criticism. We understand the chat in the pub, the phone-ins, maybe a couple of letters in The Green 'Un criticising you but to the extent it's going, it's an absolute disgrace.

"We all say they (social media users) have to be registered with a show of a passport or a driving licence but it'll never happen.

"He's played a game of football, he's made a mistake and you've seen everything that comes out."

Holgate apologised to his team in person and on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder has not been shy in speaking about perceived injustices but admits he might have to think twice about criticising officials after this week’s £11,500 fine.

He called referee Tony Harrington's performance at Crystal Palace last month “ridiculous”, and complained a linesman was "disrespectfully" eating a sandwich when he went into the changing room to complain.

"I've managed over 1,000 games and it's the first time from a media point of view I'm in breach of some rules so you have to accept that,” said Wilder.