Middlesbrough beat York City in five-goal thriller, Michael Smith scores first Sheffield Wednesday goal as Sheffield United win in Portugal

Casa Pia 1-2 Sheffield United

Sheffield United enjoyed a positive start to their pre-season campaign as they recorded a 2-1 friendly win over Casa Pia at the Estádio Pina Manique on Friday night.

Goals from Sander Berge and Daniel Jebbison saw the Blades overturn an early deficit after they went 1-0 down inside the first five minutes.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom chose not to risk Wes Foderingham (calf), Callum Robinson (illness) and new signing Tommy Doyle (thigh).

The Blades quartet of Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Jayden Bogle and Jack O'Connell have all travelled with the squad to Portugal as they continue their recoveries from injury.

Harrogate Town 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Smith scored his first goal for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls beat Harrogate Town 2-0 in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

The ex-Rotherham United striker scored from the penalty spot after Josh Windass had opened the scoring in fine fashion.

Owls assistant boss Jamie Smith reflected afterwards: “The scoreline is never really relevant in these games, what matters is getting the minutes into the players and shaking off the ring rust.

“That takes a few games and tonight is another part of that equation. It’s always good to see your strikers score, even in pre-season as you are hoping that sets the tone."

Calum Kavanagh scored twice as Middlesbrough defeated National League side York City at the LNER Community Stadium.

Fellow teenager Sonny Finch also netted as Boro defeated the Minstermen, who were promoted from the National League North last season.