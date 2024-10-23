Middlesbrough FC v Sheffield United: A Boro prediction from Chris Wilder ahead of first Riverside return

AUTUMNS have rarely been straightforward for Middlesbrough in recent times as Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder knows full well.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sacked by the Teessiders just over two years ago on October 3, 2022, having been appointed just shy of a year earlier in November 2021 after replacing the axed Neil Warnock - with both paying the price for indifferent form at the start of a season.

Boro were 22nd at the time of Wilder’s dismissal and 15th when Warnock departed. Ahead of Tuesday’s night’s action, they were just inside the top ten, but their form has been undeniably patchy for a side considered to be right among the promotion favourites before a ball was kicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matters came to a head in Saturday’s 2-0 home reverse to Bristol City. Since the opening day of the season, Boro have won just once at the Riverside and Wilder’s high-flying Blades can add to the hosts’ growing sense of angst with victory there on Wednesday night on his first return since his exit.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, who makes his first return to former club Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening. Picture: Getty.

Boro were booed off at the weekend and more of the same would represent acknowledgement of a job well done for Wilder.

For his part, the 57-year-old - who has moved on and harbours no recriminations towards his former employers - is more preoccupied with his own side hitting back after their own disappointments last time out at Leeds United.

As with Leeds, Wilder views Boro to be a top-six contender under Michael Carrick, despite some recent issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It’s a good club with some good players and they are going to be in and amongst it and are one of the outstanding teams in the division.

"To play Friday and Wednesday against two of the top teams in the division is a tough ask. But we have to be ready for it and show what we’re about.

"They have some top talent who want to dominate the ball and control the game. I think what Michael would possibly be saying regarding his team is ‘we need to be a little bit more clinical’. But there’s not a lot wrong with their team at all because they are a good side."

Boro’s own form concerns are likely to draw the sting out of Wilder’s Riverside return among sections of a fanbase who were irked by him being linked to Premier League jobs at Burnley and Bournemouth during his time at the club - and what they perceived to be his failure to rule himself out of the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What cannot also be denied is that Wilder afforded supporters some special nights in his relatively short time there - with cup wins over Manchester United and Tottenham also providing the Blades chief with two of his ‘best moments in football’.

Wilder added: "Personally, I enjoyed my time up there. I don’t think my career will be defined by ten games (in 2021-22) I had at Middlesbrough.

"I was disappointed (at leaving), from my point of view. But I understand the reasons that the chairman and owner made at the time. He made a good change because Michael is a top, top manager now and he will go onto be."