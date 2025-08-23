Millwall boss Alex Neil provides an update on future of Sheffield United target Japhet Tanganga
Tanganga’s absence from the Lions line-up made for an understandable talking point amid interest from the Blades.
Tanganga reportedly has a release clause for £1.2m, which can only be activated by Premier League clubs, with United likely to have to pay a fair bit more should they sign him.
Neil, speaking after his side’s 1-0 win, said: “Japhet since I have been here has been nothing but a consummate professional. At no point did he tell me, or anybody else, that he didn’t want to play.
"He wanted to play today.
"He was available to play the game, The decision was made by me after I'd spoken to Jimmy (Berylson), the owner and Steve Gallen, the director of football, about what we wanted to do.
"I felt it was better to take him out of the firing line and go with the guys who are in a good mental place to play.
"But I want to make it clear again that at no stage did Japhet refuse to play at any point, in fact it was the opposite if anything and i made the decision for him.
"The fact we have taken him out of the game, things have moved on obviously.
"As far as I know things are not at a conclusion stage just now. I had a good chat with Japhet earlier today, so we’ll see what transpires in the next few days.”