MILLWALL manager Alex Neil confirmed that it was his decision to take Sheffield United target Japhet Tanganga out of the firing line ahead of today’s Championship game at Bramall Lane – but insists he did not refuse to play.

Tanganga’s absence from the Lions line-up made for an understandable talking point amid interest from the Blades.

Tanganga reportedly has a release clause for £1.2m, which can only be activated by Premier League clubs, with United likely to have to pay a fair bit more should they sign him.

Neil, speaking after his side’s 1-0 win, said: “Japhet since I have been here has been nothing but a consummate professional. At no point did he tell me, or anybody else, that he didn’t want to play.

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson (right) beats Millwall's Jake Cooper to corner ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire.

"He wanted to play today.

"He was available to play the game, The decision was made by me after I'd spoken to Jimmy (Berylson), the owner and Steve Gallen, the director of football, about what we wanted to do.

"I felt it was better to take him out of the firing line and go with the guys who are in a good mental place to play.

"But I want to make it clear again that at no stage did Japhet refuse to play at any point, in fact it was the opposite if anything and i made the decision for him.

"The fact we have taken him out of the game, things have moved on obviously.