The 22-year-old playmaker was so good in the first half of his season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, there were fears he could be recalled. When he made it clear he wanted to finish what he started with the Blades, Wolves agreed.

But there is no clauses about what happens next.

“He’s not our player, that’s always the issue with loans,” said manager Heckingbottom.

Morgan Gibbs-White: The loan midfielder has impressed with Sheffield United this season.

Asked if he would like to keep Gibbs-White, who signed a contract extension until 2024 before going out on loan, Heckingbottom said: “It’s hypothetical. Would I like to work with him? One hundred per cent.

“But there’s no option so we don’t know how it’d look if there was an appetite.”

What is beyond question is he has bought into the job this season, despite an injury midway through.

“He’s loved it here,” said Heckingbottom. “When he got injured it was a blow for him. We were in regular contact with him during his rehab and he was adamant he wanted to come back, but that wasn’t our decision.

“We felt we were a good place for Morgan and Morgan felt the same. If he was going to play at Wolves I’m sure he’d have stayed.

“He’s showing all the attributes needed, with and without the ball. He has a hunger and a smile on his face but wants to win too.

“He works hard. Anyone can run about but they have to affect the game. He’s got a good footballing brain.”

Heckingbottom will again be without a specialist right-sided centre-back at Coventry City tomorrow after Charlie Goode injured his knee training whilst suspended. Chris Basham is out until the international break.

“We wanted to play down our problems but he’ll be a few more weeks,” said Heckingbottom of Basham’s knee injury.

“Charlie’s had a little reaction with his cartilage, a bit of swelling on his knee. He trained yesterday and as much as he wants to play, we know there’s an issue there.”