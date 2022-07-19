New Sheffield United arrival set to miss Championship opener at Watford

The Blades begin their new campaign against the Hornets on Monday, August 1 in a televised fixture and Doyle is facing a race against time to feature.

Doyle arrived at Bramall on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City earlier this month but has yet to feature in any of the club's pre-season games after he picked up an injury in a training camp in Portugal.

The 20-year-old is training on his own as he works to get back to fitness and is likely to be sidelined for another couple of weeks.

“He’s as disappointed as we are, because he was enjoying himself training in Portugal. He was loving it," Blades head coach Paul Heckingbottom told The Star.

“[The injury] automatically puts him behind. He’s not working with us and his teammates and missing out on minutes, so it’s tough.

“It's horrible being injured. He'll certainly be working hard in the gym and when he comes back on the grass, we've got enough games where we're going to need him.

"So the sooner we get him back, the better.”

INJURY BLOW: For Sheffield United loanee Tommy Doyle. Picture: Getty Images.

Doyle already has Championship experience after making 19 appearances and scoring two goals for Cardiff City last term.