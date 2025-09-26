The appointment of Guilherme Ramos to Sheffield United's coaching staff is something Chris Wilder has had in mind for some time, not a decision imposed from above, according to the manager.

This week it was announced former Olhanense, AEL Limassol, APOEL Nicosia, Estoril, Paralimniou, Nottingham Forest, Rochester New York, Botev Plovdiv, Radomiak and Caen coach Ramos has joined the club's backroom.

Ramos has never worked under Wilder but with Jack Lester leaving "Team Wilder" to join Brentford, he had said he was looking to bring in someone with fresh ideas.

Plovdiv stands out on his CV as the club AI signings Christian Nwachukwu and Ehije Ukaki arrived from, playing in the division Blades advisor James Bond is an invester in (with Septembri Sofia). It has fuelled speculation that the Portuguese has been imposed on Wilder.

FINGERPRINTS: Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United do not make decisions on his coaching staff without him (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

The 58-year-old is adamant it is not the case.

"I wouldn't employ anybody on my coaching staff if I didn't choose and pick," he said. "We wanted to freshen it up.

"I've been thinking about this for quite a while. Working with Al (KNill, his long-time assistant), which has been a great partnership through the years.

"Our availability record with Matt Prestridge is absolutely second to none.

"In terms of looking to freshen it up, it's important that we have a pathway through from the academy, which we've certainly done.

"Mickey (Collins) has been reinstated into the first team. He was outstanding for myself last season, working with a young coach.

"And I wanted to work with somebody that's experienced different ways of playing and different environments.

"Gui was somebody I've known for quite a while and it was always whatever job I was going into next, he was potentially going to come with me.

"Hopefully he'll add something a little bit different to the coaching staff.

"Every appointment's a club appointment but every appointment is something that has got my fingerprints on and certainly Gui has.

"He's worked at different leagues, different environments, different cultures, different ways of playing.

"I'm the one that has to take the responsibility. If we win, people say nice things about me and if we lose, people say not so nice things about me. But we all work as a group.

"I wouldn't add anything if I didn't think it would be a benefit to the football club."

And having a different voice in coaching meetings will help him too, he believes.

"We’re trying to keep a finger on the pulse in terms of modern trends and whatever, while still having old-school values - well, not old-school, right-school values.