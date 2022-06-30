Previously planned for a Wednesday, the game will now kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday August 30.

West Bromwich Albion's opening home match of the Championship season, against Watford, has been pushed back to a Monday night to avoid a clash with the Commonwealth Games, which end in Birmingham that day, August 8, and the ripple effect is set to move three Blades games.

PREVIOUS OUTING: Jayden Bogle scores for Sheffield United at Reading in November

The League Cup tie at the Hawthorns will now be played on a Thursday night, August 11 (8pm), to allow the Baggies extra recovery time and the same thinking is likely to see the Blades' matches against Middlesbrough (away) and Sunderland (home) pushed back 24 hours to the following Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

Sheffield United and their hosts Watford will be the last teams to kick off the new Football League campaign, with their opening Championship match played on August 1 for the benefit of television. Huddersfield Town play first, at home to Burnley on the Friday night.