New Sheffield United owners' aim is to make the Blades Premier League regulars

Sheffield United's new owners have set themselves the target of establishing the club as Premier League regulars, and have promised to develop "all levels" to achieve it.

On Monday COH Sports, a consortium headed by Americans Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, completed a protracted deal to buy the club from Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud.

The Saudi prince bought a 50 per cent stake from Kevin MvCabe in 2013, and the pair funded a rise from League One to the Premier League.

They are three points clear at the top of the Championship, with an academy stocking the first team and land purchased for a new training ground which will serve the first team whilst freeing up space for the youth set-up to expand.

But Rosen and Eltoukhy are looking to take the next step after the last five years have seen one promotion and two relegations between the first and second tiers.

A Division One team from 1893 to 1934, they spent seven consecutive seasons in the top flight in the 1960s and five in the 1970s, but no more than two at a time since.

“We are excited to focus on building a team and the wider club that is playing in the top flight of English football on a consistent basis,” said the new co-chairmen.

AMBITIONS: Sheffield United's new owners want to establish them as Premier League regulars, not occasional participants

“That is where Sheffield United belongs. We know what you (supporters) all bring to the team: the most passionate support in the country; loyalty, heart and soul.

“We are committed to improvement at all levels and continuing to strongly support the competitiveness of the club. We will be sharing more on this in due course."

Wilder is keen to add players with Championship experience to his injury-hit squad.