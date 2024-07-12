New Sheffield United recruit and ex-Norwich and Coventry player on why signing was easy

IT is all a question of style for new Sheffield United signing Sam McCallum.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal to come the club's second addition of the summer following the earlier acquisition of ex-Leeds United utility player Jamie Shackleton.

The former Norwich City left-back featured 34 times for the Canaries last term, but elected to leave at the end of his current deal and believes that the Blades represent a better footballing fit.

The Norfolk club were keen to retain the Kent-born player, who also had interest from other Championship clubs including Stoke.

New Sheffield United signing Sam McCallum, pictured during his time at Championship rivals Norwich City. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

McCallum said: "It is a big club and I enjoy the style of football.

"I've always liked the football which the manager has implemented into the club and hopefully I'll fit hand-in-hand with that. The football United play is the football I want to be playing for the next couple of years.

"I am looking forward to all the ambitions the manager has got here. I think the project going forward looks like it is going in the right direction again, so I wanted to be part of it."

McCallum was handed his big chance at Coventry City and earned a £3.5m move to Norwich in January 2020, before being immediately loaned back to the Sky Blues.

A separate loan stint at Coventry followed alongside a temporary spell at QPR before McCallum established himself at Carrow Road last term.

Manager Chris Wilder continued: "Sam fits the profile and we are looking forward to welcoming him into the group.