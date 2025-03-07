Nightmare continues for injury-jinxed Sheffield United international as promotion-chasers cop blow plus an update on trio ahead of Sheffield Wednesday game

SHEFFIELD United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that injury-jinxed defender Rhys Norrington-Davies has suffered a fresh injury setback and will be sidelined for at least the next three games.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wales international has had a nightmare time with injuries over the past few years, but his latest issue is nothing to do with the serious hamstring problems which bedevilled him in the previous few seasons.

Norrington-Davies tweaked his groin in a block tackle on Tuesday, Wilder stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Norrington-Davies, who has featured 17 times this term, Wilder, whose side welcome Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston on Saturday, said: "Rhys Norrington-Davies got injured for the under-21s, so that isn’t looking too good at the moment. His reaction to the injury as well.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder watches on during his side's recent Championship match against Leeds United at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"He’s had a scan and we have sent him down to the specialist, so he won’t be available, definitely for the next three games.

“Sometimes, you just need a little bit of luck. We have had it with other players. It’s a block tackle and he’s planted his right foot and it’s an innocuous block tackle that has just tweaked something in the groin area. It has not been a great period for him personally.”

Loanee Alfie Gilchrist, who recently returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment on an ankle problem, is due to return to the club on Monday, while fellow loan recruit Harry Clarke (foot) and Tom Davies (calf) are on track to return after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Gilchrist, Wilder added: "He is progressing nicely and I believe Alfie is coming back up the road over the weekend and will be back available on Monday with us, so that’s good news and we will get him right.