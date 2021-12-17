‘No rush’ for Jack O’Connell to make Sheffield United return

As the left-sider in the Blades’ back three, O’Connell was instrumental in the style of play which took them from League One to ninth in the Premier League. An ever-present until football locked down in March 2020, he had injury problems on the resumption and suffered a potentially career-threatening setback in September 2020.

Despite two operations, he has not played since and the team were relegated without him last season.

Granted time away for his mental as much as his physical well-being, O’Connell was back at Shirecliffe this week.

Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell has endured a long time on the sidelines due to injury. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Jack’s happy with where he is with it,” said Heckingbottom.

“Our message won’t change – there’s absolutely no pressure on him to be back for any sort of date. We just want to work with him and give him the best support for what’s been a really tough time for him.

“You wouldn’t put yourself through all this stuff if it was a lost cause. It’s amazing what you can put your body through and where you can get to.

“We have to stay positive and keep pushing him. He’ll keep pushing himself because he’s a tough lad, not just physically but mentally.”

Striker Rhian Brewster is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring problem but will not feature in Monday’s televised Championship game at Fulham.