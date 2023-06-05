Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla says he could be interested in a free transfer to Sheffield United this summer, but the Blades are yet to make an offer for his services.

The 29-year-old Algerian played his final game for the Ligue 1 side at the weekend with his contract expiring this month, and there were reports the Blades scouted him in May.

The defensive midfielder scored only his second goal of the season, a penalty, against Rennes on Saturday and was afterwards asked about his future. Some supporters have called for his No 7 jersey to be retired.

“Thank you to the supporters," said Belkebla. "I would like people to remember that I always wore the jersey with pride and respected the colours.

“There is bound to be emotion after five great years. I’m leaving with peace of mind (after guiding Brest to 14th). I couldn’t do otherwise than leave this club in Ligue 1.”

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked in the past, and Belkebla acknowledged the reports of Blades interest. Although he said no approach has been made, he left the door open for one.

“I have proposals but I haven’t made a choice," he said. "Sheffield? I saw it circulating, I wasn’t aware! Why not a challenge abroad? That might interest me.”

FREE AGENT: Algerian midfielder Haris Belkebla (right) is leaving Brest after five seasons