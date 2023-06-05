All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

No Sheffield United offer yet for reported target but midfielder admits: 'That might interest me'

Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla says he could be interested in a free transfer to Sheffield United this summer, but the Blades are yet to make an offer for his services.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

The 29-year-old Algerian played his final game for the Ligue 1 side at the weekend with his contract expiring this month, and there were reports the Blades scouted him in May.

Unless or until a takeover happens, the South Yorkshire club are working on an extremely tight budget this summer, with manager Paul Heckingbottom reportedly only having £20m to spend despite winning promotion to the lucrative Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defensive midfielder scored only his second goal of the season, a penalty, against Rennes on Saturday and was afterwards asked about his future. Some supporters have called for his No 7 jersey to be retired.

Most Popular

“Thank you to the supporters," said Belkebla. "I would like people to remember that I always wore the jersey with pride and respected the colours.

“There is bound to be emotion after five great years. I’m leaving with peace of mind (after guiding Brest to 14th). I couldn’t do otherwise than leave this club in Ligue 1.”

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked in the past, and Belkebla acknowledged the reports of Blades interest. Although he said no approach has been made, he left the door open for one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have proposals but I haven’t made a choice," he said. "Sheffield? I saw it circulating, I wasn’t aware! Why not a challenge abroad? That might interest me.”

FREE AGENT: Algerian midfielder Haris Belkebla (right) is leaving Brest after five seasonsFREE AGENT: Algerian midfielder Haris Belkebla (right) is leaving Brest after five seasons
FREE AGENT: Algerian midfielder Haris Belkebla (right) is leaving Brest after five seasons

James McAtee and the deeper-lying Tommy Doyle were mainstays of the Blades midfield in their promotion-winning season but both were on loan from Manchester City. Premier League clubs are only allowed to loan one player from clubs in their division.

Related topics:BladesPaul HeckingbottomPremier LeagueSouth Yorkshire