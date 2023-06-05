The 29-year-old Algerian played his final game for the Ligue 1 side at the weekend with his contract expiring this month, and there were reports the Blades scouted him in May.
Unless or until a takeover happens, the South Yorkshire club are working on an extremely tight budget this summer, with manager Paul Heckingbottom reportedly only having £20m to spend despite winning promotion to the lucrative Premier League.
The defensive midfielder scored only his second goal of the season, a penalty, against Rennes on Saturday and was afterwards asked about his future. Some supporters have called for his No 7 jersey to be retired.
“Thank you to the supporters," said Belkebla. "I would like people to remember that I always wore the jersey with pride and respected the colours.
“There is bound to be emotion after five great years. I’m leaving with peace of mind (after guiding Brest to 14th). I couldn’t do otherwise than leave this club in Ligue 1.”
Celtic and Rangers have both been linked in the past, and Belkebla acknowledged the reports of Blades interest. Although he said no approach has been made, he left the door open for one.
“I have proposals but I haven’t made a choice," he said. "Sheffield? I saw it circulating, I wasn’t aware! Why not a challenge abroad? That might interest me.”
James McAtee and the deeper-lying Tommy Doyle were mainstays of the Blades midfield in their promotion-winning season but both were on loan from Manchester City. Premier League clubs are only allowed to loan one player from clubs in their division.