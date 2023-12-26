Not many high Sheffield United player ratings as they show more graft than guile in low-quality encounter

Sheffield United lost their “must-win” game at home to Luton Town 3-2.

Wes Foderingham – calamitous error for the opening goal 5

George Baldock – quiet at right-back, dangerous when he switched to wing-back at the interval 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – thought he might have won it for the Blades but there was still a long time to hold out 6

Jack Robinson – scored an own goal then was booked for a foul rooted in his frustration 5

Auston Trusty – left far too much space for Alfie Doughty trying to deal with Andros Townsend from left back, like his team got better for the half-time formation change 5

Vinicius Souza – got stuck into the midfield battle 6

GOAL: Oli McBurnie

Andre Brooks – got forward when he could but subbed at the interval 5

James McAtee – very quiet in the first half, much more effective after the change of formation, his bright thinking made Oli McBurnie's goal 7

Gustavo Hamer – far too weak in the challenge to give Luton the chance to go 1-0 up 5

Cameron Archer – given a chance in his preferred position again, he was unable to take it 6

Oli McBurnie – scored what could have been a big goal 7.

Substitutes:

Max Lowe (for Brooks, 46) – made a difference when he came on at wing-back 6

Anis Slimane (for Hamer, 71) – nothing he could do about his own goal 5

Rhian Brewster (for Robinson, 86) – N/A

Oliver Norwood (for Souza, 86) – N/A

Will Osula (for Archer, 86) – N/A