Not many high Sheffield United player ratings as they show more graft than guile in low-quality encounter
It was a game that had more entertainment than quality, but having led it 2-1 with 20 minutes to play, it was a hard-to-take defeat for a home side, who scored two own goals to bring about the turnaround.
Wes Foderingham – calamitous error for the opening goal 5
George Baldock – quiet at right-back, dangerous when he switched to wing-back at the interval 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – thought he might have won it for the Blades but there was still a long time to hold out 6
Jack Robinson – scored an own goal then was booked for a foul rooted in his frustration 5
Auston Trusty – left far too much space for Alfie Doughty trying to deal with Andros Townsend from left back, like his team got better for the half-time formation change 5
Vinicius Souza – got stuck into the midfield battle 6
Andre Brooks – got forward when he could but subbed at the interval 5
James McAtee – very quiet in the first half, much more effective after the change of formation, his bright thinking made Oli McBurnie's goal 7
Gustavo Hamer – far too weak in the challenge to give Luton the chance to go 1-0 up 5
Cameron Archer – given a chance in his preferred position again, he was unable to take it 6
Oli McBurnie – scored what could have been a big goal 7.
Substitutes:
Max Lowe (for Brooks, 46) – made a difference when he came on at wing-back 6
Anis Slimane (for Hamer, 71) – nothing he could do about his own goal 5
Rhian Brewster (for Robinson, 86) – N/A
Oliver Norwood (for Souza, 86) – N/A
Will Osula (for Archer, 86) – N/A
Not used: Davies, Osborn, Norrington-Davies, Serikii.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.