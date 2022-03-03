Nottingham Forest striker set to miss trip to Sheffield United

The 34-year-old has not featured since Forest's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City at the end of the January due to an ankle problem.

Steve Cooper takes his side to Bramall Lane tomorrow evening in a fixture that could have big ramifications in the race for the play-offs.

Grabban has scored 13 goals across all competitions this season - including the winner in Nottingham's third round FA Cup win over Arsenal - but is not expected to return to action until after this month's international break.

MANAGER: Forest boss Steve Cooper. Picture: PA Wire.

“He is progressing,” said Cooper.

“It’s a bit of a longer game with him because it was quite a bad ankle injury. I had a good update on him yesterday. He’s definitely on course.

“We won’t see him before the international break. But hopefully not too long after it, he’ll be back involved.”