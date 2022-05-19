Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm which left Sharp requiring four stitches to a wound to his lip.

He was jailed at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for 24 weeks.

Prosecutor Marianne Connally said the incident was caught by cameras covering the Championship semi-final for live television.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp before the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground, Nottingham

She told the court: “A large number of fans entered the field of play. Mr Sharp hadn’t directly participated in the game. He appears to be standing with his hands in his pockets. Mr Biggs can be seen to run along the pitch. He then headbutts Mr Sharp.

“The Crown’s case is that this is a deliberate and senseless act of violence.”

She said Billy Sharp fell backwards to the ground, suffering from an injury to the inside of his mouth which was treated with stitches by United’s club doctor.

“He has not seen it coming,” the prosecutor said. “There is certainly no suggestion he was goading anyone at the time. Mr Biggs has, to his credit, turned himself in. It’s an assault on an employee, effectively in his place of work.”

Biggs appeared in court in custody and did not oppose an application for a football banning order during the hearing. He was told that separate charge of illegally entering the playing surface had been dropped.

District Judge Grace Leong had been urged to pass a suspended sentence on Robert Biggs, who claimed he and his girlfriend would not be able to keep up monthly mortgage repayments of over £1,000 if he was jailed.

But the judge told Biggs: “Given the gravity of this offence, where thousands were present to witness it, there has to be an element of deterrence.

“You headbutted Mr Sharp, who was looking elsewhere at the time and could not have taken any avoiding action.

“His lip had to be stitched afterwards and that is not a minor injury.”