Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United: Blades happy to play underdogs role

The Blades have produced some outstanding moments in Heckingbottom’s time in charge – which is still shy of six months.

Progress to a Championship play-off final on May 29 and overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit against a garlanded and impressive Forest side tonight would comprehensively top the lot.

Viewed by most football observers as favourites to win the play-offs, Forest have certainly enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Steve Cooper.

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield United.

When the Welshman – seeking to reach a Wembley play-off showpiece at a Yorkshire team’s expense for the second season running after his Swansea City side beat Barnsley in last year’s semi-finals – took over at the City Ground in late September, Forest were bottom of the division.

They have progressed at a rate of knots since, while also been thrust into national prominence after an FA Cup run which saw them beat Arsenal and holders Leicester City on home soil before narrowly bowing out to eventual winners Liverpool.

United’s transformation under Heckingbottom – they were 16th when he took charge – has not been as heralded. But it has been no less significant.

He said: “Forest have been the limelight and that’s the narrative of this leg. They are in front and at home and with one foot at Wembley, if you like.

Jack Robinson, of Sheffield United, during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane.

“A lot of people are saying that and talking about the season they have had. It is our job to make sure that they are talking about us afterwards.

“We are that one (team) who have maybe just been outside (for much of the season). We get there and everyone has been: ‘Oh, Sheffield United are in there.’

“It is another thing we are used to and I am fine with that. It was not until we caught up in games and kept that form going towards March time that we hit the top six positions.”

Some of the stand-out memories of Heckingbottom’s career in football have arrived in the away legs of play-off semi-finals and he would dearly cherish another this evening.

He was promoted as a player via the play-offs with Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday and also managed his hometown club to glory in 2015-16 when the Reds went up in the end-of-season lottery.

On each occasion, Heckingbottom was left to savour an away success in a second leg of a semi-final.

The one that has the most correlation with tonight’s tie arrived in May 2006 when the Blades chief was part of a Barnsley side who lost a League One semi-final first leg to Huddersfield, who triumphed 1-0 at Oakwell.

Four days later, the Reds won 3-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium to progress to the final.

He continued: “I loved away games when I played. The atmosphere always felt different and hopefully I will still be enjoying it come ten-thirty or whatever it is.

“We have loads of (play-off) stories throughout our players and staff. I have played in two (away legs) as player and one where I managed and we all got promoted. The away legs were second and we won them.

“I am not fazed by it. It is a tough task as we are playing a good team.

“But it is half-time in a game of football. That is all it is.

“The tough task is not the scoreline as we find it, but the opponents. We have got to beat them, that’s it.”

United face a Forest side who have lost just once on home soil this year. The only team to beat them are Liverpool.

In the regular season, Cooper’s side lost just once in the league at City Ground from late October onwards, a 1-0 reverse to Huddersfield over Christmas.

But tonight’s challenge sits well with Heckingbottom and a group of players who are definitely not short of successful big-game experience at business end of seasons.

“The big moments and successful teams are what you remember,” he added.

“As a player, you have reunions with teams like that. You have big moments, goals and photos of it. It is why we play and there won’t be many bigger than what we have got on Tuesday.

“We have had evidence throughout the season of us coming back from half-time and winning away from home. It’s no different from that.

“It will be a really good game of football, with potentially a huge prize at the end.”

Billy Sharp – who spent a successful spell on loan at Forest back in the 2012-13 campaign – will be assessed ahead of tonight’s game to see whether he could potentially take his place on the bench.

The Blades top-scorer has been sidelined with a calf injury sustained in training late last month. Prior to that, he had been affected by a hamstring problem which he managed to recover from.

Heckingbottom said: “We’d like to think he might be (ready).

“If he’s ready and the medical people tell us that he’s ready, then, yes, of course we’ll do it.”

Last six games: Nottingham Forest WWWLDW; Sheffield United LDWWWL.

Referee: A Marriner (West Midlands).