Chris Wilder says he is pleased Sheffield United have allowed themselves to say goodbye to a number of key players on Sunday, but the Blades manager hopes it will not be a farewell appearance for strikers Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison.

Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock, Wes Fodernigham and Max Lowe will leave after the Premier League match at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The departures have been announced ahead of the publication of the club's retained list on Tuesday to give supporters the chance to say goodbye to five players who between them have won nine promotions at Bramall Lane.

Basham, Norwood and Baldock were mainstays of the side which finished ninth in the 2019-20 Premier League.

FIT AGAIN: Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie

The game will also see McBurnie and Jebbison make their returns from injury. In Jebbison's case it is due to be his first appearance of a campaign disrupted by a blood clot.

Both are also out of contract at the end of the season, but manager Wilder is hoping to tie each down to new contracts.

Wilder is planning a full-scale rebuild at Bramall Lane this summer following a dismal season which saw the Blades finish bottom of the Premier League.

New signings will be based around “free transfers, loans and small fees” with the financial problems which have been a feature of the club since Wilder’s first spell as manager not ended by a season in the most lucrative domestic league in world football.

Wilder also admitted that some of the players the club want to keep are still to make their minds up on the contracts they have been offered, and that in the case of John Egan – out since September with an ankle problem – it is the club taking its time.

And whilst he respects that players need time to weigh up their options, he warned he cannot wait forever.

"Everyone will have their own circumstances wrapped around it whether John Egan coming back to fitness who we have to make sure we reward and want to keep but we have to make sure he's right from a physical point of view and we get value for money,” said Wilder. “There's no sentiment.

"I respect players have chances to speak to other clubs so I won't be harsh on them but there is a cut-off time and I'm firm on that.

"Players have to be all-in next year, that's what I demand. We don't dilly dally and give another week to decide, but out of respect for the players they deserve that opportunity. But I'm sure if we can come to some sort of agreement then I'm sure they'll want to stay and be part of the next journey.”

Wilder had only positive things to say about the five players whose departures have already been announced.

"(They were) difficult decisions to make but ones that I have to make as manager of the football club,” he said.

“I think it was really important that us as a football club got it right in terms of the timing and showing appreciation to all five of the players.

"(I've got) incredible memories of them and working with them and what they've contributed to the football club.