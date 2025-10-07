SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder admits that the next block of league games before the final international break of 2025 constitutes a season-defining period for the troubled Blades.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock-bottom United signed off for the latest hiatus with a 1-0 loss at Yorkshire rivals Hull City as they became the first-ever Championship club to lose eight of their opening nine fixtures, taking a dismal three points from a possible 27.

Wilder offered no solace for his players afterwards and said that they must endure 'a bit of pain' during a period of soul-searching, allied to some intense work on the training ground in the hope of finding some solutions ahead of the club's return to action at home to Watford on October 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the first of six games before the November break when Wilder's side will have played a third of the season.

Chris Wilder has lost three of his first four games since returning to the club.

Alongside the home match with the Hornets, the Blades - who have lost all four matches at Bramall Lane this term - host Derby County and QPR.

Away assignments see them travel to Blackburn Rovers, current leaders Coventry City and another early-season high-flier in Preston North End.

A decent haul of points would enable the Blades to start looking upwards. Conversely, another meagre return would see the season descend into a survival fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the importance, Wilder told The Yorkshire Post: "One hundred per cent. We can't start thinking about anything else apart from delivering.

Hull City defender and former Sheffield United favourite John Egan closes down Blades striker Tyrese Campbell in Saturday's Yorkshire derby. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"We are going to go through a little bit of pain over these next two weeks on the training ground and as a football club because there's no hiding (away from) the fact that one win in how many games is certainly not good for us.

"It's certainly not good enough for me; one win in four. There's going to be a bit of pain on that and we're going to have to suffer a little bit and dig ourselves out of it.

"Nobody is going to come and wave a magic wand onto everybody and change everything (overnight)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Wilder acknowledges that the input of several senior players will assume importance during a period which will shape the narrative of 2025-26, he is conscious of the need for everyone to step up to start to turn the club's worrying fortunes around.

The Blades chief saw positives in that regard from experienced striker Danny Ings during his cameo at Hull, when he won a penalty and also sees others he can rely on in Tom Davies and Ben Mee.

Others must also take the lead, in his view.

He continued: "We need everybody to step up. You want your Ings's on the pitch at this particular moment as it doesn't faze him.

"Ben Mee played well (at Hull) and I didn't think we were under enormous pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need your big players to step up, but need every player to. You need players to find that bit in those last moments, regardless of who it is.

"Danny, in one moment, showed his quality. He made the right run, draws the boy (Semi Ajayi) in for a foul and moves the ball great and finds those moments.