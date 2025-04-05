Oxford United v Sheffield United: Form plays its part as Chris Wilder juggles attacking options

AT A time of the Championship season when squads are perfectly entitled to be creaking, Sheffield United take a full house of attacking options to Oxford United's Kassam Stadium.

Chris Wilder has already said Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster will play down the middle of his four-man forward line, and it would be a surprise if Ben Brereton Diaz were not on the right, a shock if Gustavo Hamer did not complete it.

That means places on the bench – at best – for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Callum O'Hare, Kieffer Moore and Tom Cannon.

All eight offer different solutions – Campbell running the channels, Brewster arriving late, targetman Moore, Rak-Sakyi's direct running, Hamer drifting with intent, Brereton Diaz running from out to in, O'Hare's lock-picking and if he can just get it back in, Cannon's eye for goal.

Each of the Blades' seven remaining opponents this season – they hope it will just be seven and they avoid the play-offs – will pose different dilemmas, and manager Wilder will factor them into his selections. But as Saturday's team-sheet will show, form counts for a lot too.

"It's a little bit of both," he explains. "I've always tried to have different options and different ways of playing.

"When the (20)18-19 group went up, the three (mid-season) signings we made were absolutely key.

"Kieran Dowell giving us that quality and that left foot in the 10 who can play in a midfield three or behind, Gary Madine, who gave us the physicality and Scott Hogan the pace and goalscoring ability.

"It kept the players at the top of the pitch on their toes and gave me options to go different ways through games or into games.

"(David) McGoldrick knew he had to play well, (Billy) Sharp knew he had to play well. They had to be absolutely bang on because they had those other boys breathing down their neck.

"But still, it's quite difficult to drop Rhian after he scored two fabulous goals for us. Callum will understand that and he'll know he's played more minutes than anybody else.

"Tyrese knows he has to play well because Kieffer and Tom Cannon are floating about.

“There will be times, especially over the next couple of weeks because of the physicality and how we want to press out of possession, where if you put your hand up after 60, 65 minutes and you've left everything out there and you get the little clap you deserve, on come good players to hopefully preserve (a lead) or take the game away from the opposition."

With seven games in four weeks – the next at home to Millwall on Tuesday – not to mention the importance of substitutes, those on the bench and even anyone who fails to make it in Oxfordshire will most likely still have a part to play.

"I speak to them guys more than I speak to the guys that are starting," says Wilder, an approach most modern managers take. "My conversations with them are more detailed, more frequent, because of their importance.

"Jez has not really got onto the pitch the last few games, I talked to him recently.

"Players have got their individual goals and they're selfish, they want to be involved, which I've got absolutely no problem about. I don't want them jumping through hoops when they're not playing but it's about how they handle themselves and the support and the respect they give to their team-mates.

"They need to know why they're not playing but those are the boys who've got an absolutely vital part to play. It could be anybody.”