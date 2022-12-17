Paul Heckingbottom admits Sheffield United will have to think on their feet at Kolo Toure's Wigan Athletic

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admits he and his players will have to think on their feet at Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Never mind the Blades players, even the Latics are probably still getting to know how Kolo Toure wants to play less than three weeks into his first management job.

For those outside the camp, clues have been scarce with only one competitive game – last weekend's 1-1 draw with Millwall, where they switched to a 4-2-3-1 having played a back three towards the end of Leam Richardson's tenure.

So Heckingbottom's big focus this week has been reminding the players how to respond to different scenarios.

"You take as much as you can from the previous game but there's been a bigger gap between the Millwall game and Wigan playing us than Kolo coming in and the MiIlwall game,” he said. “The biggest thing is we know how we adapt our game playing different shapes and systems so as soon as we see what it is, we make the necessary changes.

"I like to do all the prep before and to know exactly what the next few days are like because I know exactly how the game's going to pan out.

"We'll focus on ourselves with little reminders of how we play against certain things because that will not change.

"Then it's recognising as soon as possible what will be the most important things in the game."

STARTING OUT: Kolo Toure made his managerial debut at Milwall's New Den last weekend