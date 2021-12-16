Paul Heckingbottom has no plans to end star’s loan deal at Sheffield United

John Fleck, though, is expected to feature at Craven Cottage after a worrying health scare.

Olsen joined on deadline day in August and despite the proven quality showcased when he briefly ousted Jordan Pickford from Everton’s first team last season, his performances have been mixed.

He has not featured since the last international break because of a side injury and Wes Foderingham has deputised well.

Robin Olsen of Sheffield United. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Despite that, Heckingbottom says he has given no thought to cutting the arrangement short in January to free up money and/or another loan spot.

“No, not in our eyes,” he said.

“We have some good goalkeepers, our main focus is to get Robin fit. He is progressing - slowly but he is progressing.

“You want that competition. You want as many good players as possible, we want everyone fit and if we can get everyone fit it will help us out because we are going to have spells, especially if Covid is flying about, where players who haven’t played for a few weeks could be thrown straight in and they have to be ready. That has to be the message all the time.

“You never know when that opportunity is going to come – not just in normal football circumstances, injuries, loss of form, results but also the strange times we live in.”

Fleck collapsed during November’s Championship game against Reading but is ready to return, says his manager.