Paul Heckingbottom not waiting for Sheffield United takeover to make his summer plans

Paul Heckingbottom is working on the basis there will not be a change of Sheffield United ownership this summer as he pushes for clarity on his transfer budget for next season.

The club has been on the market throughout manager Heckingbottom's tenure, with takeover bids by Henry Mauriss and now, apparently, Dozy Mmobuosi collapsing. In his three transfer windows the Blades have made just one paid-for permanent signing in Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Following promotion to the Premier League upgrades will be essential, and Heckingbottom wants a repeat of last summer, when he completed his transfers before the season started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So although owner Prince Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud is trying to sell the club in the next four weeks, Heckingbottom does not want to wait to see if that happens, with resolving the future of out-of-contract players top of his list.

"I have not spoken to the players yet," he said. "I have spoken to Stephen (Bettis, the chief executive) and the board. Stephen has sent everything over to the board, so that's where it has been left.

"I want to be having conversations with the players before they jet off on their holidays. I've had one or two conversations with some of them, all about my thoughts, but ultimately it's not my football club. But we've had conversations and now I'm waiting to hear back.

"I will tell the players whenever I find out. I'm clear in my mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had conversations with Prince Abdullah about what it'll probably look like next season, so that's fine.

WAY FORWARD: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants clarity as soon as possible

"Prince Abdullah wanted a resolution for the takeover in four weeks but we need to progress with the players we've got now and if the situation changes they'll let me know.

"Myself and Prince Abdullah know we need to be moving forward with this ownership now."

Former Blades manager Neil Warnock urged the board to support Heckingbottom, and promised to do the same if he wants it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they’ve got a great chance (of staying in the Premier League),” he said. “But they’ve got to get some things sorted and I hope Paul gets the support he needs and deserves.