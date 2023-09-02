Paul Heckingbottom on Cameron Archer's dream Sheffield United debut and Jordan Pickford's 'unreal' late save for Everton
Both sides produced excellent entertainment en route to take their first point of the league season, with Archer, 21, firing home a sweet first-time curler to draw United level on 33 minutes after the Blues had led through Abdoulaye Doucoure's 14th-minute strike.
In the process, the £18m signing became the youngest English born player to score on his first top-flight start since Matty Longstaff achieved that feat for Newcastle United at the age of 19 years and 199 days against Manchester United in October 2019.
Archer then saw his similarly exquisite curled strike rebound into the net off the head of the diving Jordan Pickford after cannoning back off the post just before the break to put United 2-1 up.
Everton secured a deserved point in the second half, thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's close-range finish, with Oli McBurnie almost winning it in the final action of the game, only for England number one Pickford to make a miraculous double save.
On Archer's stellar contribution, Heckingbottom said: "I was delighted for him. There were lots of things about Cam that I like. First and foremost, what people expect and know about - and especially when you speak to him - is that he wants to score goals.
"That is what he enjoys. But he also works hard and physically he is very good and we will improve that area of him as well. To use that physicality when he hasn't got the ball and get him in the best areas when he has.
"We are pleased for have him. He couldn't have had a better debut, really. He's off the mark, up and running and looks fit. It's the most minutes he's played as well and he's going to get stronger."
On Pickford's dramatic late moment when he pushed McBurnie's point-blank header onto the post and somehow kept out the follow-up, he added: "I wondered if he'd actually saved that and it was an unreal save. With the second one, he didn't know too much about it. It hit his head and hit the post.
"It's big moments and another example of why we love the game and how fine the margins. We are not stupid, we know we are going to need a lot of those moments to go in our favour this season, of course we are.
"Today, it didn't. But I cannot grumble, it was a really good game and probably a fair result."