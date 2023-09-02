Paul Heckingbottom on Cameron Archer's dream Sheffield United debut and Jordan Pickford's 'unreal' late save for Everton

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom says that Cameron Archer could not have wished for a better debut after marking his league debut for the Blades - and first start in the Premier League - with two quality strikes in the Blades' 2-2 draw with Everton at Bramall Lane.

Both sides produced excellent entertainment en route to take their first point of the league season, with Archer, 21, firing home a sweet first-time curler to draw United level on 33 minutes after the Blues had led through Abdoulaye Doucoure's 14th-minute strike.

In the process, the £18m signing became the youngest English born player to score on his first top-flight start since Matty Longstaff achieved that feat for Newcastle United at the age of 19 years and 199 days against Manchester United in October 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archer then saw his similarly exquisite curled strike rebound into the net off the head of the diving Jordan Pickford after cannoning back off the post just before the break to put United 2-1 up.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) and Everton manager Sean Dyche before the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday September 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Everton secured a deserved point in the second half, thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's close-range finish, with Oli McBurnie almost winning it in the final action of the game, only for England number one Pickford to make a miraculous double save.

On Archer's stellar contribution, Heckingbottom said: "I was delighted for him. There were lots of things about Cam that I like. First and foremost, what people expect and know about - and especially when you speak to him - is that he wants to score goals.

"That is what he enjoys. But he also works hard and physically he is very good and we will improve that area of him as well. To use that physicality when he hasn't got the ball and get him in the best areas when he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased for have him. He couldn't have had a better debut, really. He's off the mark, up and running and looks fit. It's the most minutes he's played as well and he's going to get stronger."

On Pickford's dramatic late moment when he pushed McBurnie's point-blank header onto the post and somehow kept out the follow-up, he added: "I wondered if he'd actually saved that and it was an unreal save. With the second one, he didn't know too much about it. It hit his head and hit the post.

"It's big moments and another example of why we love the game and how fine the margins. We are not stupid, we know we are going to need a lot of those moments to go in our favour this season, of course we are.