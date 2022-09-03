Paul Heckingbottom on Sheffield United's 'statement' in keeping Sander Berge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whereas the Tigers needed a complete overhaul, the Blades showed with their late push into last season's Championship play-off semi-final there was not a huge amount wrong.

And whilst they may only have paid one transfer fee - and £4.1m already looks a steal for Anel Ahmedhodzic - just as important was seeing off interest in Sander Berge from what manager Heckingbottom said were "big" Premier League club's on Thursday's deadline day.

Berge had a £35m release clause which suitors from the Premier League and Champions League in Club Brugge did not meet.

STAYING PUT: Sheffield United's Sander Berge

"I think it's a good statement,” said Heckingbottom. “I know for a fact we weren't the only ones in this league wanting to be at the top end who turned down bids for good players to show ambition.

"There were no further offers (on Thursday), there were lots of conversations, not just Brugge, some real good Premier League clubs but no one could get to the number.”

Will Osula did leave on Thursday, albeit only on loan, to Derby County. Once he knew the striker wanted to leave, Heckingbottom pushed him in the direction of Pride Park.

"I'd have been comfortable if he'd stayed bu he would have felt limited in terms of gametime," he said.

"There were a lot of clubs Will was impressed by. We pushed him towards Derby.