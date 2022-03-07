Paul Heckingbottom on the reception that Chris Wilder will receive at Sheffield United

Chris Wilder

Wilder left his boyhood club almost a year ago before returning to football at Boro in the autumn.

The Sheffielder had presided over an excellent renaissance at the Teesside club, with Boro in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and also pushing for the Championship play-offs, with his side's game against his former club holding plenty of importance with both teams firmly in the top-six mix.

Heckingbottom said: "It adds something to the game for lots of reasons. Not so much for me, it’ll be like playing him any other time. We’ll share a beer after. I’ve been there going back to a club you support and it’ll be strange but that won’t affect him, he’ll be desperate to win.

"It’ll not affect him in the 90 minutes. It may in the build up but not in terms of the game and the outcome, that’s down to the players on the pitch.

"He'll get a great one (reception), of course he will. When Chris left we had no fans about, it’s great to have him back.

"He’ll have seen loads of fans around the city but not Bramall Lane. He’ll want the game out the way and then he can move forward, because it is different. We can’t get distracted by that. We’re down to the 11v11 on the pitch."

George Baldock could return against Boro, but fellow defenders Enda Stevens, Chris Basham and Charlie Goode are out, alongside Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle.