Paul Heckingbottom on the secret to Billy Sharp's recent goal charge at Sheffield United

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp celebrates his opener against West Brom with his team-mates. Picture: SPORTIMAGE.

The veteran goalpoacher - now the all-time record Championship scorer - proved the difference in Wednesday night's 2-0 success over West Brom, netting both goals as the Blades moved level on points with Albion and registered their seventh win in nine league games under his watch to bolster their play-off charge.

In the process, Sharp, 36, who followed up his first-half goal with a magnificent late second in front of the Kop, took his goals total for the campaign to 12, with the striker having now netted five times in his last five league matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharp's finishing acumen has always preceded him, but Heckingbottom feels that his work-rate and appetite to do the hard yards is just as important in the here and now.

Heckingbottom, whose tenth-placed side are one point adrift of the side occupying sixth place in Nottingham Forest and with games in hand on sides above them, commented: "I ask a lot from the forwards and expect a lot and they have to work hard without the ball and the moment, they don't, they won't play - regardless.

"We want to be a team that has a lot of energy and who wins the ball back in good places and good areas. Flip that around and we also want to be a team who gets and creates good quality into the front players whether that's from the first pass or the link play.

"Bill and the rest of the forwards appreciate that we ask a lot from them, but what comes with that is better chances around the box. If you do create those chances, then there's no better man for them to fall to really as he is showing.

"That is why he is back in among the goals, because of the nature of the play."

Sharp's double helped United secure their fourth league triumph on the spin to put them in good heart ahead of Saturday's trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield.

Fifth-placed Town are four points clear of the Blades, but the South Yorkshire club have played three fewer games.

One man left to rue the impact of Sharp, not for the first time, was new West Brom chief Steve Bruce.

The one-time Blades, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City manager said: "He's been a wonderful player for this club. I don't know how many bloody goals he's got, but he always seems to score one against me, that's for sure.

"He's been a very, very good player over the years. He will go down in Sheffield folklore, for sure, with what he's done and he still looks as if he has got the knack for it after witnessing that.

"He was a bit fortunate with the first one, but the second one was a great finish."

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom says that United are awaiting news regarding David McGoldrick, who came off with injury in the second half in the one downer to a night which also saw Morgan Gibbs-White make his eagerly-awaited return from the bench.