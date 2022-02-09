Paul Heckingbottom on why Sheffield United's latest win pleased him so much

A deadly double from Billy Sharp, who took his season's tally up to 12, secured United's seventh win in nine Championship outings under Heckingbottom.

This latest victory was sweetened by the fact that it arrived against a direct rival in Albion, with United, who are tenth, drawing level on points with the Midlanders, who hammered them 4-0 in the reverse fixture.

Already 1-0 down, Albion was reduced to ten men in the 39th minute when Jake Livermore was dismissed for a crude challenge on Conor Hourihane.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom, pictured on the touchline on Bramall Lane against West Brom. Picture: SPORTIMAGE

Heckingbottom, whose side won their fourth successive league game, said: "The result is everything and I am pleased with the win against a top team.

"Everyone knows how good a squad theirs is and they have a manager who knows what this league is about league better than anyone. So to get the win was really pleasing.

"The way the league is, we have got a few more of them (sides around the promotion picture). Three points is vital. We are one point outside the play-offs with a game in hand. We are in a great position and arguably the win was more important as it was taking three points off a team who are up there.

"Two of the main things that pleased me is the reaction. They beat us up down there (in a 4-0 defeat at West Brom) and here we won every first and second contact and on the other side, we were brave and tried to pass the ball as we weren't sure how they would set up.

"I asked a lot from forwards and expect a lot."

United are one point behind the team occupying the final play-off spot in Nottingham Forest and visit Huddersfield on Saturday. Just one point separates five clubs from United up to sixth-placed Forest.

Town are three points ahead of Forest, but the Blades have played three games fewer than the Terriers and have games in hand on all the sides above them.

Bruce, on his return to the dug-out at a place he knows well at Bramall Lane, admitted he was pleased with his side's opening, but was unhappy with the decision to dismiss Livermore, who played under him at Hull City.

Bruce said: "Up until then, even though we were a goal down, I thought we were the better side. We have got to improve on the final third and get that cutting edge.

"I was pleased with the way we started up until the red card. I thought the red card was harsh. It was a decent challenge; there was one by me 15 minutes earlier where the referee does not give a free-kick, never mind a yellow card. It is the inconsistency.

"Up until then, I was just thinking how much I missed the honesty and how refreshing the Championship is. There are genuine challenges around the pitch, which you don't get away with in the Premier League.