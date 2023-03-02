ILIMAN NDIAYE'S golden moment against Tottenham Hotspur did not just showcase his own talents and those of a vibrant Sheffield United side - but also the strength of the Championship on Wednesday night.

That was the fervent view of Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, whose side inflicted a fourth successive FA Cup fifth-round defeat on Spurs, despite making eight changes - two more than the Londoners.

The likes of Ismaila Coulibaly and teenager Andre Brooks were given the stage against Spurs, with Heckingbottom mindful that United were in league action at Blackburn Rovers less than 72 hours after their Bramall Lane date with the Premier League giants.

United produced a pumped up, high-energy and assertive display with no little quality against the sullen visitors, who paid the price for their passivity when substitute Ndiaye went solo to score the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time in eye-catching fashion.

The Blades will now face Blackburn, who knocked out Leicester City in another cup shock on Tuesday, for a second time later this month in a cup quarter-final clash with the winners heading to Wembley.

On Ndiaye, who struck his 11th goal of a stellar campaign, Heckingbottom said: "I am going to talk and sound as if I am biased. But you know what I think of Iliman as a player.

"He can do it against anyone - handling the ball in tight areas at the top end of the pitch where the best players do damage. He's got all that.

"Playing in the Championship doesn't mean players don't handle the ball any better. He's unbelievable with the ball and not many Premier League players can do what he does with the ball.

"His stand-out quality is his agility with the ball. He's added goals and assists and we still want more and more from him. In terms of that ability of handling the ball an agility he has got with it, there's not many can match that.

"I have been asked about changes with Saturday in mind. But we had a real tough physical game against Watford here on Saturday and to put the same 11 out would have been a wrong decision when we needed energy and freshness to beat a top side.

"We would have probably done at least one more if we could have. It was about this game, first and foremost."

Serving the first match of a three-match touchline ban after being found guilty by the Football Association following his red card in the home game with Middlesbrough earlier this month, Heckingbottom watched events unfold from the TV gantry.

He insists that preparations were not unduly affected and his side's display certainly reinforced that fact.

He added: "The performance was good. I know it was a good atmosphere. I could hear and feel it.

"But it's different when you are on the side, that's why I love being on the side.

"That's just me being selfish, but there's only me who suffers in this situation. We still do the same prep and I am still with the players right up until the first whistle and half-time and full-time.