Paul Heckingbottom on Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United - 'That's what two good teams look like'

The Terriers finished the game still fifth in the Championship and extended their unbeaten run to 14 games. Heckingbottom's Blades are unbeaten in six, and drew level on points with sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It probably panned out how a lot of people thought," he said.

ENTERTAINED: Manager Paul Heckingbottom thanks the Sheffield United fans at full-time

"You couldn't say it was a boring game and it looked like two good teams, no one making a backward step.

"It probably looked like a good spectacle even though it was 0-0.

"Selfishly we'd have loved to break their unbeaten record and I thought we played well.

"They got back well into their shape and they're a good counter threat.

"We were good in the final third keeping the ball but couldn't create.

"(We were solid at the back and) they're exactly the same, that's why they're not conceding goals. That's what good teams look like. You've got to earn everything.

"It's got to be a good team to beat us and probably Huddersfield are saying the same."

Heckingbottom said he really enjoyed the game and importantly, his players did too.

"There were moments in the second half when the both sets of fans realy get up because it's been breaking one way, then the other and there's a big tackle," he said. "I'm stood on the sideline enjoying them moments and I think the players are beginning to enjoy it again.

"I really fancy us when the game gets stretched and it becomes that type of game. If you enjoy that type of game and that type of atmosphere and that test, you're going to play better. You can't shy away from those type of things."

There were controversial moments throughout the game with a Jon Russell goal disallowed for a foul by Danny Ward on Wes Foderingham which appeared to have been caused by George Baldock shoving the striker, and Pipa refused a penalty after a tackle by Jack Robinson.