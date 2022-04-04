Paul Heckingbottom provides updates on Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Chris Basham and Charlie Goode

Sharp came on in the second half of the Blades' 2-0 derby win over Barnsley with a hamstring issue, the club's final game before the last international break.

Oli McBurnie, who also missed Saturday's defeat at Stoke City along with Sharp, will return to the squad after a slight thigh niggle.

Heckingbottom said: "Bill will be out. He wasn’t ready the other day, so we’ll be led by the medics and how Bill responds to his training with pushing on. It’s different with muscle injuries, and if you put them out there it can get worse. But Oli has trained today.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp picks up his injury. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"It could drag (with Sharp), but it’s the last little bit. When he did his work on Thursday and Friday, he felt it when he was running really quick.

"It’s the last hurdle, making sure he’s fit enough to sprint. You’ve got to be explosive. You’ve got to be fit enough to help the team and have the confidence that it won’t get worse."

Stalwart defender Chris Basham (knee) will again also be missing, but Heckingbottom says he still expects him to be back before the end of the campaign.

He continued: "I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t. He’s really positive and he’s a fit lad, he picks fitness up again really quickly.

"He’s working where we want him to be.

"I don’t know when, there’s two games a week soon which doesn’t leave much. But we’ll keep pushing him. He’s still working with the physios. Aerobically he’ll be fine. As soon as they sign him off, we’ll get him back in with us."

Doubts remain over defender Charlie Goode's participation again this season, with the loanee back at Brentford recieving teatment for a knee injury.

Heckingbottom added: "It’s looking like he might not (play). Simply because of the nature of his injury.

"He’s seen the specialist, we’re led by Brentford because he’s their player. The initial prognosis was a maybe but they’re a bit unsure when they delve into things.

"Charlie is still feeling things when they step up training, so they’re taking the load off him for a few weeks, which makes it difficult for the next few weeks in our minds.