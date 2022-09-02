Paul Heckingbottom reveals Sheffield United saw off Premier League interest in Sander Berge on deadline day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In theory the Norwegian could still leave for suitors Club Brugge before Tuesday - the Belgian transfer deadline - but yesterday's actions arguably backed up their insistence they would not sell for less than Berge's £35m release clause, and Friday is the deadline for them to register players for this season's Champions League.

Manager Heckingbottom says there were no fresh bids lodged on deadline day - for any Blades player - but no shortage of interest in Berge. Having made clear from day one he did not want the midfielder to leave, he is delighted about that."There were no further offers, there were lots of conversations, not just Brugge, one real good Premier League clubs were discussing Sander and his name but no one could get to the number," he explained.

"We're pleased and from my point of view when big clubs are discussing Sander - and that's no disrespect to Brugge, I mean big clubs in the Premier League because that's where he should wanting to play after us and in Europe with top teams. He can always go elsewhere afterwards.

PLEASED: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"When that was getting talked about I was pleased for Sander he's getting that sort of recognition because he should aim for that to be his next step,

"Sander's representatives were here, agents on the phone to the club trying to make things happen and everyone's phone's red hot but it never got to the point where anyone thought they could get that number but you don't know what's going on behind the scenes at their clubs.

"Fortunately for me and us and the club he's still here, we've got a squad together and we can continue on."

Liverpool were one of the club’s linked, but signed Juventus’s Arthur Melo on loan.

Heckingbottom also admitted Montreal's Ismael Kone had been lined up as a contingency in case Berge was sold. It is believed the offer was £4.5m, potentially rising to £5m.

"It was do-able, it was someone who fits the profile," he said. "Anyone we spoke to was not seen as replacements for Sander. You can't replace Champions League players for a couple of million pounds.

"It was a case of identifying players with potential, players with the attributes we think can go to another level and trying to fit that profile.

"That's all I can say about it but we were up front with Montreal and everything was above board."

Asked if he might be a player they could go back for at a later point, as they did with Anel Ahmedhodzic after missing out on the centre-back in January, Heckingbottom simply replied: "Yeah, he'd have to be."