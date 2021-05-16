Paul Heckingbottom salutes Sheffield United match-winner Daniel Jebbison

Sheffield United interim manager Paul Heckingbottom pictured in the incessant rain at Goodison Park.

The teenager made history by becoming the youngest player to score a Premier League goal on his first start - at 17 years and 309 days.

His eighth-minute strike put United ahead against an underwhelming and below-par Everton side who could have no complaints at the outcome as the relegated Blades outfought and outran the hosts to register just their second away success of a fraught campaign - and first on the road under the watch of Heckingbottom, who felt that the display was the best of his tenure thus far.

On the impact of Jebbison, who made his debut from the bench in the recent home game with Crystal Palace, he said: "He's nowhere near finished. He deserves his chance. He's been put in on merit.

"The biggest reason he was in the team was his running power to stretch their team and be in between the posts when we put the ball in the box. The coaches have helped him develop in a short space of time.

"You can see the hard work and natural athleticism. He listens and learns. He performed his role excellently without the ball. He's scored the goal. He's certainly played his part with and without the ball."

On a uplifting team display, Heckingbottom, whose side visit Newcastle United on Wednesday, added: "I thought we were excellent from start to finish. It makes a difference when you get the first goal.

"We didn't create a hatful of chances but we created good ones. We were strong at the other end.

"It's the best while I've been in charge and the best for a while. We've had good performances and been undone by top-end quality sometimes. Today we didn't really give them a sniff.

"It's a great group of players to work with. The spirit and honesty has got them into the Premier League. A lot of circumstances conspired against us this season with fans and Covid and a hell of a lot of injuries.