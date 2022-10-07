Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United's injuries have stopped him taking a training session for seven weeks

Less than ten weeks into the Championship season, that is how long the Blades manager thinks it is since he last took a training session.

Saturday's game at Stoke City will be their 14th in all competitions despite a two-week Nations League break. Having so many players injured has made it almost impossible to train with the intensity manager Heckingbottom demands.

"What's winding me up is I've not done a training session in seven weeks," he said. "We're wrapping them in cotton wool. The boys that are training, it's just individual stuff. Most of my tactical stuff is on video.

FRSUTRATION: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"That's my frustration as a coach, not being able to coach players as we normally do."

Sander Berge and George Baldock were injured in Tuesday's defeat to Queens Park Rangers. Heckingbottom was waiting to see if an MRI scan on Norway midfielder Berge's knee backed up a clear X-ray, but Greek international Baldock's side strain is unlikely to heal in time.

With in-form striker Oli McBurnie suspended for his fifth booking this season, Heckingbottom could really do with some players coming off the club's long injury list.

He said at the start of the week Anel Ahmedhodzic could have a chance of returning after a thigh strain but, like Berge, he will not take undue risks. Ben Osborn is also close after a hamstring problem.

Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Jack Robinson, Ciaran Clark, John Fleck, Ismaila Coulibaly and long-term absentee Jack O'Connell are sidelined.

"Because of all the injuries we picked up early on we're always increasing the likelihood of the boys playing week in, week out picking up injuries," he said.

"The two boys we're hoping are not as bad as we think when they came off the pitch (Berge and Baldock) also went away and played two 90s with their national teams.

"It’s about trying to get players back so we can make five changes for the last 20 minutes. Then we'll massively decrease the chances of picking up another injury.

"Who's to say Sander would have been on the pitch (on Tuesday, when the injury occurred)?

"Max Lowe came in and did terrifically well but we were using him and Rhys (Norrington-Davies) all the time and all of a sudden Max is having to do a 50-yard recovery sprint and his hamstring goes."If we'd have had Ciaran, Enda, Robbo (fit), that would have changed in some games, even if it was the last 20, 30 minutes. That's where we can't protect the players at the minute."

In spite of all their injuries and a wobble which saw them pick up one point from back-to-back home games, the Blades top the Championship, earning Heckingbottom its manager of the month award for the second time this season.

His official photos have become an art form in proving a point. For August's, he was joined by 23 backroom staff, this time it was 22 players, with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham given pride of place.

