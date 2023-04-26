Paul Heckingbottom is excited by the idea of Sheffield United winning promotion in front of their own fans but if they do, he has asked supporters to stay in the stands to enjoy it.

The Blades have two chances this week to get the three points needed to confirm their place in next season's Premier League.

They want to do it against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday simply because that is the next game and Heckingbottom does not spend his life preaching about the importance of focusing on and giving everything for the next match, only to come away from it now.

If they fail to beat a side still chasing a place in the play-offs, promotion can be secured by beating Preston North End on Saturday.

Heckingbottom likes the idea of sharing the achievement with as many people as possible.

"There's a big determination to get it done in these last two home games," he said. "I feel it would be fitting if we managed to do that. We've got the safety net of four games but we don't want to take that.

"I'd love to get it done in front of our own fans and for everyone to be together if and when it happens.

"Wherever it was, we would want to win. I do think that way. I get no one else does, but it's my job to think that way, that's why I didn't enjoy Saturday (when Sheffield United lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley).

UNPLEASANT SCENES: Many Nottingham Forest fans came onto the field after their side knocked Sheffield United out of last season's Championship play-offs

"I went home and people were asking, 'Did you enjoy that?' No, I got beaten. Whoever's been in front of us, we've wanted to win. That's a big reason why we've picked up points when we're not at our best.

"We should have way more points. I want to be way more clinical. There's always bits we want to improve."

But Heckingbottom and the club as a whole were rightly angry at some of the scenes after last season's Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Nottingham Forest, where home fans invaded the pitch after seeing their team go through on penalties and one was jailed for assaulting Billy Sharp.

It was one of a number of similar incidents at decisive games at the end of last season, and Heckingbottom has joined the chorus of voices calling for no repeats.

"Celebrations are important, that's what we play for, but we know it's a criminal offence to go on the pitch," said Heckingbottom.

"If we can keep everyone in the stand we'll make sure we spend as much time as possible with everyone of the fans that wants to stay behind and be with us.

"I would be devastated if anything happened at Bramall Lane after what we went through as a group of players and staff with Bill and every staff member at the City Ground and the fall-out which has gone on through this season.

"Incidents have got worse and when do we say enough is enough? Do we wait until it is something disastrous? To see incident after incident last year, I think we have to do everything we can to make sure it is what it should be – a celebration."