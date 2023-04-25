Sheffield United have 'fittest squad of season' as they look to wrap up promotion to the Premier League

Sheffield United's squad is as fit as it has been all season as they look to wrap up promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades need three points from their last four matches to secure a top-two finish, and would love to do the job at home to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Although the ongoing uncertainty about when Anel Ahmedhodzic's wife will go into labour remains, manager Paul Heckingbottom has no fresh injuries to contend with.

And he revealed that Enda Stevens was on standby to be on the bench at Wembley had Ahmedhodzic junior made his appearance in the build-up to the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

The left wing-back has not played since injuring his hamstring in the FA CUp third-round tie at Millwall in early January.

"Everyone who was fit and well is still fit and well," said Heckingbottom, whose club have been dogged by injury issues all season long.

"Enda s trained a couple of days before Wembley and we had him down in the squad so if Anel had been called away at any point I would have got Enda on the bench even though he'd only trained a couple of days.

"Every day we keep him training and working harder, he's closer to getting minutes.

ON HIS WAY BACK: Sheffield United wing-back Enda Stevens

"This last week in particular we've had the most fit players we've had all season, which is good but you know you're always going to be leaving out good players.

"But again we've still got four games to go when most teams have got two, maybe three.

"It's important to have them but we know the position we're in and it's important to have as many bodies fit and available to help us get the bodies we need."

And although Heckingbottom was very anxious throughout his press conference not to be seen to be getting ahead of himself, he did urge supporters not to come onto the pitch if and when automatic promotion is secured.

The Blades were involved in the worst of a number of high-profile pitch invasions at the end of last season with Billy Sharp assaulted by a Nottingham Forest fan at the City Ground after Steve Cooper's side reached the Championship play-off final via a penalty shoot-out.

"We know it's a criminal offence to go on the pitch," said Heckingbottom.

"If we can keep everyone in the stand and if it is that time to celebrate we'll make sure we spend as much time as possible with everyone of the fans that wants to stay behind and be with us.

"With the amount of incidents that have been happening I would be devastated if anything happened at Bramall Lane after what we went through as a group of players and staff with Bill and every staff member at the City Ground and the fall-out which has gone on through this season.