Player ratings as Sheffield United are a level above Hull City in 2-0 win

Sheffield United continued their unbeaten start to the season as Hull City’s winless one continued.

Despite not being at their best, the Blades were a level above the Tigers, which showed in the player ratings.

Ivor Pandur – made a couple of good saves but not overworked. Decent with the ball 7

LEADER: Harry Souttar of Sheffield United

Lewie Coyle – lovely cross for Marvin Mehlem's header against the crossbar 7

Alfie Jones – guilty of jumping a couple of times but it was tough for the centre-backs with the midfield open 6

Sean McLoughlin – similar story 6

Ryan Giles – one lovely cross but he is still searching for his best form this season and was substituted at half-time 5

Abdulkadir Omur – in a more natural position in the centre and forced a good save at a free-kick 6

Fin Burns – the centre-back got his first Championship start for Hull in central midfield, so takes some of the responsibility for them being so open 5

Mohammed Belloumi – a difficult debut, most notably when he was caught dawdling on the ball for the opening game 4

Marvin Mehem – a thumping header against the crossbar would have changed the complexion if it had been an inch lower 6

Abu Kamara – another replaced at half-time 5

Chris Bedia – struggled to get into the game 5

Substitutes:

Cody Drameh (for Giles, HT) – did a decent job at left-back 6

Liam Millar (for Kamara, HT) – lively and had a good shot but there is a lot of onus on him at the moment 6

Regan Slater (for Burns, 68) – the game was decisively done when he came on 5

Kasey Palmer (for Belloumi, 68) – provided some energy 5

Not used: Simons, Hughes, Zambrano, Jacob, Racioppi, Burstow.

Michael Cooper – like Pandur, he made saves when he needed to 7

Alfie Gilchrist – just loves defending but injured himself doing it 7

Harry Souttar – a couple of big blocks from one of the leaders needed on a night like this 8

Anel Ahmedhodzic – serenaded by the away fans at the end of a tough fortnight personally 7

Harrison Burrows – got forward well and did his job defensively 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – not at his best 5

Oliver Arblaster – a mature performance 6

Vinicius Souza – a fully committed display 7

Gutavo Hamer – opened the scoring 7

Callum O'Hare – made the right choice as he broke away for the opening goal 7

Kieffer Moore – a mixed bag of some very good and not so good moments 6

Substitutes:

Sam McCallum (for Rak-Sakyi, 62) – came on to provide energy and got a goal too 6

Andre Brooks (for Hamer, 62) – won a header brilliantly for the second goal 6

Rhian Brewster (for O'Hare, 62) – another who upped the energy levels 5

Femi Seriki (for Gilchrist, 83) – N/A

Jamie Shackleton (for Moore, 88) – N/A