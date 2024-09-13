Player ratings as Sheffield United are a level above Hull City in 2-0 win
Despite not being at their best, the Blades were a level above the Tigers, which showed in the player ratings.
Hull City (4-2-3-1)
Ivor Pandur – made a couple of good saves but not overworked. Decent with the ball 7
Lewie Coyle – lovely cross for Marvin Mehlem's header against the crossbar 7
Alfie Jones – guilty of jumping a couple of times but it was tough for the centre-backs with the midfield open 6
Sean McLoughlin – similar story 6
Ryan Giles – one lovely cross but he is still searching for his best form this season and was substituted at half-time 5
Abdulkadir Omur – in a more natural position in the centre and forced a good save at a free-kick 6
Fin Burns – the centre-back got his first Championship start for Hull in central midfield, so takes some of the responsibility for them being so open 5
Mohammed Belloumi – a difficult debut, most notably when he was caught dawdling on the ball for the opening game 4
Marvin Mehem – a thumping header against the crossbar would have changed the complexion if it had been an inch lower 6
Abu Kamara – another replaced at half-time 5
Chris Bedia – struggled to get into the game 5
Substitutes:
Cody Drameh (for Giles, HT) – did a decent job at left-back 6
Liam Millar (for Kamara, HT) – lively and had a good shot but there is a lot of onus on him at the moment 6
Regan Slater (for Burns, 68) – the game was decisively done when he came on 5
Kasey Palmer (for Belloumi, 68) – provided some energy 5
Not used: Simons, Hughes, Zambrano, Jacob, Racioppi, Burstow.
Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)
Michael Cooper – like Pandur, he made saves when he needed to 7
Alfie Gilchrist – just loves defending but injured himself doing it 7
Harry Souttar – a couple of big blocks from one of the leaders needed on a night like this 8
Anel Ahmedhodzic – serenaded by the away fans at the end of a tough fortnight personally 7
Harrison Burrows – got forward well and did his job defensively 7
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – not at his best 5
Oliver Arblaster – a mature performance 6
Vinicius Souza – a fully committed display 7
Gutavo Hamer – opened the scoring 7
Callum O'Hare – made the right choice as he broke away for the opening goal 7
Kieffer Moore – a mixed bag of some very good and not so good moments 6
Substitutes:
Sam McCallum (for Rak-Sakyi, 62) – came on to provide energy and got a goal too 6
Andre Brooks (for Hamer, 62) – won a header brilliantly for the second goal 6
Rhian Brewster (for O'Hare, 62) – another who upped the energy levels 5
Femi Seriki (for Gilchrist, 83) – N/A
Jamie Shackleton (for Moore, 88) – N/A
Not used: Davies, Norrington-Davies, Peck.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.