Player ratings from a Sheffield United-Sheffield Wednesday derby of small margins

Published 10th Nov 2024, 16:48 BST
Sheffield United won Sunday’s Steel City derby 1-0.

Tyrese Campbell’s goal made the difference in a game of high passion but low quality at times.

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)

Michael Cooper – did not have a save to make 6

Alfie Gilchrist – enjoys defending 6

Harry Souttar – won everything 8

Anel Ahmedhodzic – solid performance 6

Harrison Burrows – a couple of sloppy passes and a booking early on but he did not let it throw him 6

RESPECT: Players, match officials and fans take part in a minute's silence on Remembrance DayRESPECT: Players, match officials and fans take part in a minute's silence on Remembrance Day
Vinicius Souza – his usual solid midfield performance 7

Oliver Arblaster – had made a decent start but picked up a couple of injuries 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – unable to stamp his quality on such a frantic game, but many fell into that bracket 6

Callum O'Hare – played the ball through for Tyrese Campbell's goal 7

Gustavo Hamer – kept his composure well when the fans wanted him to shoot and set up the goal instead 7

Tyrese Campbell – did very little in the game as a whole but made the difference 8

Substitutes:

Femi Seriki (for Gilchrist, HT) – has stepped up a level since his loan at Rotherham United 7

Sydie Peck (for Arblaster, HT) – more than held his own in midfield 6

Sam McCallum (for Rak-Sakyi, 73) – came on and helped his team see the win out 5

Ryan One (for Campbell, 73) – ditto 5

Not used: Shackleton, Robinson, Davies, Brooks, Norrington-Davies.

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-2-1)

James Beadle– like Cooper, he had very little to do 6

Yan Valery– unable to get forward much from wing-back 5

Dominic Iorfa – a strong performance which ended as an emergency centre-forward 6

Di'Shon Bernard – the best of the Owls defence 7

Max Lowe – the inevitable target of Bramall Lane abuse but he dealt with it 6

Marvin Johnson – substituted after a quiet performance 5

Sea Charles– held the midfield well 7

Barry Bannan – booked for a nasty tackle on Harrison Burrows which kept things spicy 6

Svante Ingelsson – still struggling to live up to August's outstanding debut 5

Josh Windass – chanced his arm a few times but was unable to hit the target 6

Ike Ugbo – like Campbell, he was isolated for most of the game 5

Substitutes:

Michael Smith (for Ingelsson, 62) – gave his side something extra with his physical presence 6

Djedi Gassama (for Johnson, 62) – had a shot immediately as his pace upped the threat levels 6

Anthony Musaba (for Ugbo, 75) – had a similar impact to his wing partner 6

Jamal Lowe (for Windass, 81) – N/A

Pol Valentín (for Valery, 81) – N/A

Not used: Palmer, Paterson, Otegbayo, P Charles.

