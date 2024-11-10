Player ratings from a Sheffield United-Sheffield Wednesday derby of small margins
Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)
Michael Cooper – did not have a save to make 6
Alfie Gilchrist – enjoys defending 6
Harry Souttar – won everything 8
Anel Ahmedhodzic – solid performance 6
Harrison Burrows – a couple of sloppy passes and a booking early on but he did not let it throw him 6
Vinicius Souza – his usual solid midfield performance 7
Oliver Arblaster – had made a decent start but picked up a couple of injuries 7
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – unable to stamp his quality on such a frantic game, but many fell into that bracket 6
Callum O'Hare – played the ball through for Tyrese Campbell's goal 7
Gustavo Hamer – kept his composure well when the fans wanted him to shoot and set up the goal instead 7
Tyrese Campbell – did very little in the game as a whole but made the difference 8
Substitutes:
Femi Seriki (for Gilchrist, HT) – has stepped up a level since his loan at Rotherham United 7
Sydie Peck (for Arblaster, HT) – more than held his own in midfield 6
Sam McCallum (for Rak-Sakyi, 73) – came on and helped his team see the win out 5
Ryan One (for Campbell, 73) – ditto 5
Not used: Shackleton, Robinson, Davies, Brooks, Norrington-Davies.
Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-2-1)
James Beadle– like Cooper, he had very little to do 6
Yan Valery– unable to get forward much from wing-back 5
Dominic Iorfa – a strong performance which ended as an emergency centre-forward 6
Di'Shon Bernard – the best of the Owls defence 7
Max Lowe – the inevitable target of Bramall Lane abuse but he dealt with it 6
Marvin Johnson – substituted after a quiet performance 5
Sea Charles– held the midfield well 7
Barry Bannan – booked for a nasty tackle on Harrison Burrows which kept things spicy 6
Svante Ingelsson – still struggling to live up to August's outstanding debut 5
Josh Windass – chanced his arm a few times but was unable to hit the target 6
Ike Ugbo – like Campbell, he was isolated for most of the game 5
Substitutes:
Michael Smith (for Ingelsson, 62) – gave his side something extra with his physical presence 6
Djedi Gassama (for Johnson, 62) – had a shot immediately as his pace upped the threat levels 6
Anthony Musaba (for Ugbo, 75) – had a similar impact to his wing partner 6
Jamal Lowe (for Windass, 81) – N/A
Pol Valentín (for Valery, 81) – N/A
Not used: Palmer, Paterson, Otegbayo, P Charles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.