Player ratings from the Hull City man who set the tone to the Sheffield United defender who had a shocker from start to finish
The Blades were well below their best against a Tigers side who looked well drilled and anything but relegation fodder.
Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)
Michael Cooper – pretty helpless for the goals 6
Alfie Gilchrist – had a shocker from start to finish 3
Anel Ahmedhodzic – did well until Joao Pedro cruised past him for the third 5
Jack Robinson – caused a few problems with long throws 6
Sam McCallum – not one of the worst culprits 6
Sydie Peck – his passing was unusually sloppy from the off, helping set up the opener 5
Harrison Burrows – looked out of place in midfield, his corners were too often poor and he caped it off with an own goal 4
Andre Brooks – one especially poor first-half touch from an unsympathetic Gilchrist pass summed up his night 5
Callum O'Hare – three great headers, one of the few to take the fight to Hull 7
Ben Brereton Diaz – released in the opening minutes but his shot was neither one thing nor t'other 5
Tom Cannon – the game was played around the big-money debutant 5
Substitutes:
Tyrese Campbell (for Brooks, 56) – unfortunate to have a goal chalked off for offside 6
Vinicius Souza (for McCallum, 56) – his introduction lifted the crowd but he could not turn the tide 5
Rhian Brewster (for Brereton Diaz, 56) – unable to make much impact 5
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Gilchrist, 65) – shooting was wild when he got the chance 4
Not used: A Davies, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, One, Blacker.
Hull City (4-3-3)
Ivor Pandur – alert to make a couple of good tip-overs 7
Cody Drameh – clipped the ball in for Matty Jacob's goal 7
Fin Burns – solid at the back 6
Alfie Jones – a couple of loose moments but he made up for them 6
Sean McLoughlin – good out of position at left-back before moving inside 7
Regan Slater – one very good effort on goal against his old club 6
Steven Alzate – anchored the midfield well 8
Matt Crooks – a wonderful goal to set the tone and a strong presence 8
Abu Kamara – ran hard down the right 7
Kyle Joseph – gave Hull an outlet and pressed hard 7
Joe Gelhardt – another whose energy has added something 8
Substitutes:
Matty Jacob (for Burns, 55) – scored the important second 7
Eliot Matazo (for Crooks, 55) – kept up the energy on his debut 5
Joao Pedro (for Joseph, 65) – his determined run on a night he was supposed to be resting forced the third goal 6
Gustavo Puerta (for Slater, 75) – brought composure to the more frantic moments 5
Mason Burstow (for Gelhardt, 75) – picked up where Gelhardt left off 5
Not used: Vaughan, Smith, Lo-Tutala, Amrabat.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.