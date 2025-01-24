Player ratings from the Hull City man who set the tone to the Sheffield United defender who had a shocker from start to finish

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 23:22 BST
Hull City were deserving 3-0 winners of Friday’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield United.

The Blades were well below their best against a Tigers side who looked well drilled and anything but relegation fodder.

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)

Michael Cooper – pretty helpless for the goals 6

Alfie Gilchrist – had a shocker from start to finish 3

Anel Ahmedhodzic – did well until Joao Pedro cruised past him for the third 5

Jack Robinson – caused a few problems with long throws 6

Sam McCallum – not one of the worst culprits 6

OFF-NIGHT: Sheffield United midfielder Sydie PeckOFF-NIGHT: Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck
OFF-NIGHT: Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck

Sydie Peck – his passing was unusually sloppy from the off, helping set up the opener 5

Harrison Burrows – looked out of place in midfield, his corners were too often poor and he caped it off with an own goal 4

Andre Brooks – one especially poor first-half touch from an unsympathetic Gilchrist pass summed up his night 5

Callum O'Hare – three great headers, one of the few to take the fight to Hull 7

JOY: Hull City players celebrate their third goalJOY: Hull City players celebrate their third goal
JOY: Hull City players celebrate their third goal

Ben Brereton Diaz – released in the opening minutes but his shot was neither one thing nor t'other 5

Tom Cannon – the game was played around the big-money debutant 5

Substitutes:

Tyrese Campbell (for Brooks, 56) – unfortunate to have a goal chalked off for offside 6

Vinicius Souza (for McCallum, 56) – his introduction lifted the crowd but he could not turn the tide 5

Rhian Brewster (for Brereton Diaz, 56) – unable to make much impact 5

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Gilchrist, 65) – shooting was wild when he got the chance 4

Not used: A Davies, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, One, Blacker.

Hull City (4-3-3)

Ivor Pandur – alert to make a couple of good tip-overs 7

Cody Drameh – clipped the ball in for Matty Jacob's goal 7

Fin Burns – solid at the back 6

Alfie Jones – a couple of loose moments but he made up for them 6

Sean McLoughlin – good out of position at left-back before moving inside 7

Regan Slater – one very good effort on goal against his old club 6

Steven Alzate – anchored the midfield well 8

Matt Crooks – a wonderful goal to set the tone and a strong presence 8

Abu Kamara – ran hard down the right 7

Kyle Joseph – gave Hull an outlet and pressed hard 7

Joe Gelhardt – another whose energy has added something 8

Substitutes:

Matty Jacob (for Burns, 55) – scored the important second 7

Eliot Matazo (for Crooks, 55) – kept up the energy on his debut 5

Joao Pedro (for Joseph, 65) – his determined run on a night he was supposed to be resting forced the third goal 6

Gustavo Puerta (for Slater, 75) – brought composure to the more frantic moments 5

Mason Burstow (for Gelhardt, 75) – picked up where Gelhardt left off 5

Not used: Vaughan, Smith, Lo-Tutala, Amrabat.

