IT’S the time of year when the top professionals show their killer instinct - as Michael Cooper must at the place he called home for many years.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper makes his first return to Plymouth Argyle this lunch-time following his move last August.

Back when these sides met in mid-December, there was rather more sentiment than there is likely to be at a crunch period of the campaign with both club’s fates on the line for different reasons.

In the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane, Devon-born Cooper recorded his ninth successive home clean sheet as the Blades went three points clear at the top of the Championship following a 2-0 victory.

It was a special day all around for Cooper, who joined Argyle’s academy at the age of 11 and spent 15 years at the club. He received warm applause beforehand from the visiting contingent alongside a chant of ‘he’s one of our own.’

This time, the occasion is rather more serious even if home patrons will remember his contribution ahead of kick-off.

On it, Cooper is assigned with doing his bit to help United secure three points which would hammer another nail into Plymouth's Championship coffin.

The Blades’ requirements are also critically important ahead of their longest trip of the season in what has felt like the longest of weeks with back-to-back losses seeing them drop out of the automatic promotion positions.

Argyle will collect a financial bonus should Cooper go on to play for England, but will certainly not want to be reminded of his prowess today.

Ahead of his Home Park return, Chris Wilder stressed that it's strictly business for a goalkeeper whose unflappable mentality, alongside his outstanding technical qualities, was one of the reasons he was so keen to sign him.

It will represent one of Cooper’s biggest tests today.

The Blades manager said: "His concentration levels have been outstanding. Two of the recent goals, he has really not had anything to do from his fault. He made a magnificent save when we were 1-0 down on Tuesday and piling forward to try and get back into the game.

"He has been outstanding all season. I thought the reaction and ovation he got off the true Plymouth Argyle supporters in the home game was very telling and good for Michael and good for the game as they recognised his contribution for what he’d given for that club. He decided he wanted to take that next challenge on and he’s been a fabulous signing for us and brilliant.

"He is going to have some work to do between now and the end of the season and overall, he is emotionless which is great from a goalkeeper’s point of view. If he keeps producing the performances he has done so far, he’ll have had an outstanding season. I am sure he will get a fabulous reception.”

April is in the thick of the business end. Stakes are high and every mistake, goal or concession has that bit more riding on it.

On a weekend when the attention of many sports fans is on events at the Masters in Augusta, the Blades are on the equivalent of the back nine of the final round in terms of their own Championship season and nerves and indecision can be fatal.

It is also the time when those with elite mentalities come through.

Wilder continued: "You are coming into the part of the season where not a lot of goals are being scored and nobody is smashing teams left, right and centre.

"There might be the odd result in there, but by and large, games are so tight and close as everybody has something to play for. It's the natural pressure of any sport; watching the golf, there's massive pressure even in the first round. I suppose that's why sport is the biggest thing in the majority of our lives. It certainly is for me.”

Despite two tough results, Wilder insists that his players are more frustrated than feeling the heat after two unexpected losses.

It’s about closing ranks. And no-one should be foolish enough to question the credentials of United, whose strong jaw has been a feature of a remarkable season thus far. A group intent on going to the end.