Preston v Sheffield United: Chris Wilder's inspiration from managerial great - and a transfer pledge

TURNING 57 next month, Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder is one of the most senior operators currently on the managerial circuit.

After over two decades in management, Wilder starts a new chapter with his boyhood club this evening to usher in the new EFL campaign at Preston following a close season not without its issues for the Sheffielder, in his second spell in charge.

The club’s much-publicised takeover imbroglio has ensured that recruitment has been problematic; particularly in early summer.

It has not stopped Wilder from pulling out the stops of late and using all his experience to bring in seven new signings ahead of the big kick-off, with loan defenders Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Souttar arriving this week.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Further activity amid what Wilder views to be the most biggest rebuild in the division is nailed on, with former Stoke City forward Tyreece Campbell likely to be confirmed as their eighth new arrival shortly.

It is a season which also sees relegated United start on minus-two points after breaking EFL rules by defaulting on payments to other clubs during their 2022-23 promotion campaign.

Despite everything, Wilder’s hunger for the task in hand is insatiable and he has cited inspiration from a managerial figure whose seniority eclipses his own.

Wilder said: “If I have not got that drive, enthusiasm and competitive aspect, I will walk away from the game. It is as big and strong as it’s ever been and my staff are exactly the same.

"Hopefully we can help the players. (Carlo) Ancelotti has won everything. I am not comparing myself with him, but you look at that man and manager and he still keeps going. When it’s time to walk away, I’ll walk away and I’ll know that time.

"But from my point of view, there’s still a lot of life left in me and hunger and desire to go and win games of football for the club we all love.”

Given the raft of departures – with Will Osula being the latest to leave after joining up with Newcastle United in deal potentially worth over £10m – the fact that Wilder has convinced a number of leading Championship operators to join is testament to the pitch that he and the club’s hierarchy have made.

With United’s squad still looking thin, more needs to be done and the loan market is likely to be further tapped into before the window closes.

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Brighton keeper Carl Rushworth are among those on the radar of United, who need to end the window on point in order to bolster their hopes of a quick-fire return to the top tier.

Wilder, who has three loan spots remaining, continued: “I think we will use the loans. We are going to be looking in the Premier League from that point of view. They are here, there and everywhere – flying back from the Far East and America.

"Understandably so because with the Euros, a lot of players are coming back late and they keep their group pretty tight, but all of a sudden in the last week or two of the window, especially when the Premier League gets going, the international players are back and you see a bit more movement.

"We feel we are a good option and I am sure we will fill the remaining three spots.

"Our supporters recognise this is a major, major rebuild. Possibly the biggest in the division. I don’t see any other club who have moved players on like we did at the end (of last season) – and we had to – and bring the players in as we are now to balance us off with the players we have lost.

“I am not after any leeway as it’s unforgiving. Preston won’t care about us letting 15 go or what we have done in pre-season. They will be after us and everyone will be, just as we will be after everyone else as well."