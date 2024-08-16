Progress of Sheffield United youngsters delights manager Chris Wilder but seniors set to return on Saturday
Wilder rotated his squad in the League Cup and Sydie Peck, Owen Hampson, Harry Boyes and goalscorer Louie Marsh, whose loan at Doncaster Rovers last season was ended early by injury, impressed against Wrexham.
And while the side which hosts Queens Park Rangers on Saturday is likely to be more similar to the one which beat Preston North End – but with goalkeeper Michael Cooper added to the squad after joining from Plymouth Argyle on Thursday – those who drop out will not be forgotten.
"I think all the young lads have gone up a notch in pre-season," said Wilder, who fast-tracked Oliver Arblaster and Andre Brooks from academy to first team.
"You get the energy, the enthusiasm and the backing of the crowd.
"There were one or two mistakes in there but generally every one of those players can be pleased with their performance.
"It's back to league action on Saturday and we've started well so I don't think there'll be many changes in there but we need depth and a strong squad and if one or two of those young ones can be part of that, that's great."
Occasional lapses allowed a much-changed but more mature Wrexham to score goals either side of the Blades' four, but it made for a good learning curve.
"Playing under-21s in that environment It's certainly a very different ball game to what was on show on Tuesday,” commented Wilder. “It was a tough tie with a little bit of edge.”
