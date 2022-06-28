Promising Sheffield United youngster signs new deal before heading on loan to League One club

The 20-year-old, who spent time on loan at National League play-off finalists Solihull Moors last season, will immediately head out on loan to newly-promoted League One side Forest Green Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-sided player made 36 appearances in all competitions for Solihull, scoring five goals as he was named in the National League team of the season for the 2021-22 campaign.

HARRY BOYES: Has committed his long-term future to the Blades. Picture: Getty Images.

A number of EFL clubs were interested in a loan deal for Boyes and Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is delighted to have tied down the player to a new contract at Bramall Lane.

"Harry went out and performed well in the National League last season and that has prompted a number of EFL clubs to enquire about taking him on-loan this summer," said Heckingbottom.

"We feel this is a great opportunity for him at Forest Green in League One and we are delighted to finalise the deal, having seen him commit his long-term future to United."

On his move to Forest Green, Boyes said: "I am absolutely buzzing to be here. It's my first opportunity to play in the EFL, which will be a great new challenge.

"I was in the National League with Solihull last season and we did very well. I know Ian quite well too after playing against his sides a few times and his style of play suits me so I'm looking forward to that."

Ian Burchnall, head coach at the League One side, added: "I am really happy to get Harry on board. He was a stand-out player in the team of the season last year and he had an outstanding year with Solihull.