Sheffield United dropped points for the second home game since Christmas, but manager Chris Wilder could only speak of his admiration as his players battled to a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Injuries are starting to bite at Bramall Lane, where Harry Souttar's season-long loan from Leicester City has effectively been cut short by a snapped Achilles which means he will not play again for the Blades. With Oliver Arblaster, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jamie Shackleton, Vinicius Souza, Tyrese Campbell and Femi Seriki injured too, it left a threadbare bench as Wilder looked to energise his team to push for victory.

Rhian Brewster, who missed a glorious chance to win the game, and Sam McCallum were the only substitutes he brought on.

Wilder was only full of admiration for the character of those who took to the field, led by goalscorer Andre Brooks

"I'm delighted, honestly," said Wilder. "The reaction of the supporters for the last 15-20 minutes, and at the end, was incredible.

"They saw a team that's stretched, that's tired, that's got some issues physically, but they went right to the end and wanted to win the game.

"What I learnt about my team was so pleasing and so proud of how they went about it.

"I talked to them afterwards at the end of the pitch and told them to enjoy it, going around, because the supporters who stayed to the end were excellent.

ADMIRATION: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"We were brave, we showed personality and character and we played.

"It (the squad) was a little bit light at the start of the season, we all knew that it should have been stronger, but it wasn't and we find ourselves on 51 points.

"The performance was bigger than the result. It might be a daft thing to say but hat's how I felt."

Brooks marked his first appearance for a month and first start for nearly two with his first Blades goal.

"As a coach or a manager you want a reaction," said Wilder. "He started off the season really on the front foot and he's obviously been disappointed because Jez (Rak-Sakyi) has come into the team but how he needs to show it is being good on a Monday to Friday.

"We've talked to him and he understands it. He's got himself pretty close and I' delighted he's got his first goal (for the club).

"I thought his attitude to the game was outstanding. We're playing him in a different position (this season) as well. He's a left-footed eight (box-to-box midfielder) and we're playing him as a right winger coming off the line. He's learning about his game and his position as well.

"It was a great goal from him, his contribution was excellent, as it was from all the players.

"He was coming off, he wasn't coming off, I didn't want to take him off because he was outstanding."

On centre-back Souttar, Wilder said: "I thank Harry for his contribution, he’s been absolutely outstanding for us. It’s a major blow for us.

"He’s snapped his Achilles. It’s just one of those things that happen.