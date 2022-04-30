Queens Park Rangers 1 Sheffield United 3 - player ratings

Second-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and substitute Conor Hourihane secured the three points.

Wes Foderingham - one important save late in the first half 7

HUGE GOAL: Iliman Ndiaye scored for the third time in four matches

Chris Basham - his header across to set up Robinson's goal was typical of his threat at set-pieces 7

John Egan - dependable as ever 7

Jack Robinson - another who always looked dangerous at dead balls, his was a thumping header to put the Blades in front 7

Ben Osborn - can always be relied upon 6

Oliver Norwood - kept things ticking over in midfield 6

John Fleck - not at his best but worked hard 6

Enda Stevens - guilty of standing off Albert Adomah for QPR's goal 5

Sander Berge - got into good positions without making the most of them but redeemed himself with the cross for Conor Hourihane's goal 6

Morgan Gibbs-White - ever inventive but not that much came off 6

Iliman Ndiaye - massive goal to set the ball rolling before succumbing to injury 7

Substitutes:

Will Osula (for Ndiaye, 75) - could be needed next week 5

Conor Hourihane (for Fleck, 90) - cracking third goal N/A