Queens Park Rangers 1 Sheffield United 3 - player ratings

Second-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and substitute Conor Hourihane secured the three points.
Wes Foderingham - one important save late in the first half 7
Chris Basham - his header across to set up Robinson's goal was typical of his threat at set-pieces 7
John Egan - dependable as ever 7
Jack Robinson - another who always looked dangerous at dead balls, his was a thumping header to put the Blades in front 7
Ben Osborn - can always be relied upon 6
Oliver Norwood - kept things ticking over in midfield 6
John Fleck - not at his best but worked hard 6
Enda Stevens - guilty of standing off Albert Adomah for QPR's goal 5
Sander Berge - got into good positions without making the most of them but redeemed himself with the cross for Conor Hourihane's goal 6
Morgan Gibbs-White - ever inventive but not that much came off 6
Iliman Ndiaye - massive goal to set the ball rolling before succumbing to injury 7
Substitutes:
Will Osula (for Ndiaye, 75) - could be needed next week 5
Conor Hourihane (for Fleck, 90) - cracking third goal N/A
Not used: A Davies, B Davies, Uremovic, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.