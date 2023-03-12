What did Sheffield United’s opposition manager say after the Blades’ Championship defeat?

Sheffield United are nervously looking over their shoulder at Middlesbrough after their 1-0 loss at home to Luton Town this weekend. The Blades remain 2nd in the Championship table behind runaway leaders Burnley but are only four points ahead of Michael Carrick’s side now after they won 3-1 away at Swansea City.

Striker Carlton Morris scored the only goal of the game for the Hatters at Bramall Lane as they left South Yorkshire with an impressive three points. They are seven points off the top two themselves and are five points inside the play-offs.

Edwards was delighted with the victory and believes his side were ‘brilliant’ against Sheffield United and thinks they were the better team in the first-half: “It’s a really big win. I thought the lads were brilliant and you have to be if you are going to win here at Bramall Lane. It’s a really difficult place to come.

“I thought first half we were the better team. We really quietened them down. I just felt our final third stuff could have been a bit sharper and we could have maybe caused them a few more problems, but we had lots of periods of control and looked fairly comfortable.

“I thought we could have been a bit better when we won the ball back and in transition at times as well, but to get the goal at the time we did in the second half was great.

“And then they are going to start throwing everything at it. They are second in the league, big stadium, big crowd and all of that, and they start really putting it on us, but I thought we defended really well.”