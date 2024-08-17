Ratings: A few 7s but also a couple of 5s on a bittersweet Championship afternoon for Sheffield United v QPR

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against QPR at Bramall Lane.

Davies: Literally nothing to do in first half after being given the nod ahead of new signing Cooper. Made one key save in the second to deny Field as Rangers pressed and could do nothing about either goal. 6

Gilchrist: Made one brave first-half block. Committed, tenacious and unflustered. But it was tougher after the break. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahmedhodzic: Remains to be seen if he is around long-term. Easy early on and then it changed. 6

Sheffield United's Oliver Arblaster (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Jack Colback battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Robinson: Him and his defensive cohorts won’t have been happy with both concessions. 5

Burrows: Steady in the first half, but more difficult after that. A mix-up with Robinson helped lead to leveller. 5

Arblaster: Knows he belongs and the shirt continues to look light. 7

Souza: Strong in the first half. Had to dig in after. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks: Still a bit raw, but some quality moments all the same. 6

O’Hare: Showed what he brings to the party early and was involved in both early goals. Faded on restart, but still encouraging. 7

Hamer: Moments of quality and another goal. 7

Moore: Got his goal, his maiden one for United. A positive for any newcomers. 6

Substitutes: Souttar (Gilchrist 77), 6.

Slimane (Brooks 85), Peck (O’Hare 85), Rak-Sakyi (Souza 91), Brewster (Ahmedhodzic 91).