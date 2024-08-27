Ratings: Big 8s for Barnsley en route to cup upset with some low numbers for Sheffield United - but one class substitute

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 27th Aug 2024, 21:47 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 00:32 BST
HERE are the Barnsley and Sheffield United player ratings from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Slonina: Nervy moment when USA colleague Trusty headed ball out of his hands in final quarter, but ‘goal’ was disallowed. Made some key late saves amid onslaught. 8

De Gevigney: Solid down his side. 7

Max Watters scores Barnsley's winner against Sheffield United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Max Watters scores Barnsley's winner against Sheffield United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Roberts: Kept it together at back. 7

Pines: Brought into the side and stayed strong. 7

Cotter: Prominent from the off and was not lacking in confidence. Fine display until coming off with what looks like a slight issue. 8

Connell: Dropped deeper with Craig not involved and Russell on bench. 7

Phillips: Involved a fair bit and took responsibility. Excellent all night and key contribution for Watters’ goal. 8

Yoganathan: Always wanted the ball and showed a good appetite. Not everything came off, kept going. 6

Earl: Looked an onerous task against Rak-Sakyi, but stuck to his guns and gave as good as he got. 6

A Marsh: The chance that he craved did not arrive, but he emptied the tank. 6

Watters: Two goals in four days. A nice confidence booster. 7

Substitutes: O’Keeffe (Cotter 71) 6.

Russell (Yoganathan 73) 6.

Lofthouse (A Marsh 79) 6.

Not used: Killip, Benson, Gent, McCarthy, Lopata, Nwakali.

Sheffield United

A Davies: One decent first-half save to thwart Phillips. 6

Sachdev: Full debut for the teenager and was energetic and involved on the right. Promise, the pick of the youngsters. 7

Ahmedhodzic: Busy opening to the second half, for sure. 6

Norrington-Davies: Handed a first start since February 10 and clearly enjoyed the cut and thrust once again. 6

McCallum: A first start for the summer signing. Had his issues against Cotter. 5

Coulibaly: Game passed him by for spells. 5

Peck: Decent set-piece deliveries. Went close to a leveller. 7

Rak-Sakyi: Showed his dancing feet on occasions. 6

L Marsh: Frustrating first half saw him get a booking. One late chance. 6

Hampson: Didn’t get too much joy against De Gevigney. A learning curve. 5

Brewster: Captain’s armband for the night, missed a big early chance. 6

Substitutes: Trusty (Norrington-Davies 62) 6.

Campbell (Rak-Sakyi 62) 6.

Brooks (Hampson 62) 7.

Hamer (Brewster 73). Announced himself within seconds. Game changed when he came on, went close with two efforts from distance. Revved up Blades. 8

Burrows (McCallum 73), 6.

Not used: Faxon, Souttar, Souza, One.

