Ratings: Big 8s for Barnsley en route to cup upset with some low numbers for Sheffield United - but one class substitute
Barnsley
Slonina: Nervy moment when USA colleague Trusty headed ball out of his hands in final quarter, but ‘goal’ was disallowed. Made some key late saves amid onslaught. 8
De Gevigney: Solid down his side. 7
Roberts: Kept it together at back. 7
Pines: Brought into the side and stayed strong. 7
Cotter: Prominent from the off and was not lacking in confidence. Fine display until coming off with what looks like a slight issue. 8
Connell: Dropped deeper with Craig not involved and Russell on bench. 7
Phillips: Involved a fair bit and took responsibility. Excellent all night and key contribution for Watters’ goal. 8
Yoganathan: Always wanted the ball and showed a good appetite. Not everything came off, kept going. 6
Earl: Looked an onerous task against Rak-Sakyi, but stuck to his guns and gave as good as he got. 6
A Marsh: The chance that he craved did not arrive, but he emptied the tank. 6
Watters: Two goals in four days. A nice confidence booster. 7
Substitutes: O’Keeffe (Cotter 71) 6.
Russell (Yoganathan 73) 6.
Lofthouse (A Marsh 79) 6.
Not used: Killip, Benson, Gent, McCarthy, Lopata, Nwakali.
Sheffield United
A Davies: One decent first-half save to thwart Phillips. 6
Sachdev: Full debut for the teenager and was energetic and involved on the right. Promise, the pick of the youngsters. 7
Ahmedhodzic: Busy opening to the second half, for sure. 6
Norrington-Davies: Handed a first start since February 10 and clearly enjoyed the cut and thrust once again. 6
McCallum: A first start for the summer signing. Had his issues against Cotter. 5
Coulibaly: Game passed him by for spells. 5
Peck: Decent set-piece deliveries. Went close to a leveller. 7
Rak-Sakyi: Showed his dancing feet on occasions. 6
L Marsh: Frustrating first half saw him get a booking. One late chance. 6
Hampson: Didn’t get too much joy against De Gevigney. A learning curve. 5
Brewster: Captain’s armband for the night, missed a big early chance. 6
Substitutes: Trusty (Norrington-Davies 62) 6.
Campbell (Rak-Sakyi 62) 6.
Brooks (Hampson 62) 7.
Hamer (Brewster 73). Announced himself within seconds. Game changed when he came on, went close with two efforts from distance. Revved up Blades. 8
Burrows (McCallum 73), 6.
Not used: Faxon, Souttar, Souza, One.
