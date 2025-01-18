Ratings: Flurry of eights as consummate Sheffield United return to top of Championship after victory over Norwich City

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game with Norwich City at Bramall Lane.

Cooper: Routine, apart from one bizarre throw-out which resulted in a Norwich corner. 6

Gilchrist: Had to be watchful with Dobbin being a livewire. Copped a booking early in second half after bringing him down. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Strode out of defence well. 7

Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match against Norwich City. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Robinson: Marshalled the backline well enough. 7

Burrows: First goal at the Lane for the East Anglian and followed up with a clinical penalty. What a day. 8

Davies: Showed all his experience and poise. Could be a big player in run-in. 8

Peck: Did his bit for the team. 7

Hamer: Looked the class player on view in the first half in an advanced role. Almost scored in audacious fashion from half-way. 8

O’Hare: Some good stuff. Missed a big chance before the break but a box of ricks, that aside. 8

McCallum: Started in midfield against his former club. Should have scored in first half. Won a penalty. Did well, energetic. 7

Brewster: Kept the Norwich backline busy at least. 6

Substitutes: Seriki (Gilchrist 72) 6.

Norrington-Davies (McCallum 78) 6.

Campbell (Davies 86).