Ratings: Flurry of eights as consummate Sheffield United return to top of Championship after victory over Norwich City
Cooper: Routine, apart from one bizarre throw-out which resulted in a Norwich corner. 6
Gilchrist: Had to be watchful with Dobbin being a livewire. Copped a booking early in second half after bringing him down. 6
Ahmedhodzic: Strode out of defence well. 7
Robinson: Marshalled the backline well enough. 7
Burrows: First goal at the Lane for the East Anglian and followed up with a clinical penalty. What a day. 8
Davies: Showed all his experience and poise. Could be a big player in run-in. 8
Peck: Did his bit for the team. 7
Hamer: Looked the class player on view in the first half in an advanced role. Almost scored in audacious fashion from half-way. 8
O’Hare: Some good stuff. Missed a big chance before the break but a box of ricks, that aside. 8
McCallum: Started in midfield against his former club. Should have scored in first half. Won a penalty. Did well, energetic. 7
Brewster: Kept the Norwich backline busy at least. 6
Substitutes: Seriki (Gilchrist 72) 6.
Norrington-Davies (McCallum 78) 6.
Campbell (Davies 86).
Not used: Faxon, Baptiste, Marsh, One, Blacker, Hampson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.