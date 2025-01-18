Ratings: Flurry of eights as consummate Sheffield United return to top of Championship after victory over Norwich City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 18th Jan 2025, 16:55 BST
HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game with Norwich City at Bramall Lane.

Cooper: Routine, apart from one bizarre throw-out which resulted in a Norwich corner. 6

Gilchrist: Had to be watchful with Dobbin being a livewire. Copped a booking early in second half after bringing him down. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Strode out of defence well. 7

Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match against Norwich City. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match against Norwich City. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Robinson: Marshalled the backline well enough. 7

Burrows: First goal at the Lane for the East Anglian and followed up with a clinical penalty. What a day. 8

Davies: Showed all his experience and poise. Could be a big player in run-in. 8

Peck: Did his bit for the team. 7

Hamer: Looked the class player on view in the first half in an advanced role. Almost scored in audacious fashion from half-way. 8

O’Hare: Some good stuff. Missed a big chance before the break but a box of ricks, that aside. 8

McCallum: Started in midfield against his former club. Should have scored in first half. Won a penalty. Did well, energetic. 7

Brewster: Kept the Norwich backline busy at least. 6

Substitutes: Seriki (Gilchrist 72) 6.

Norrington-Davies (McCallum 78) 6.

Campbell (Davies 86).

Not used: Faxon, Baptiste, Marsh, One, Blacker, Hampson.

